Enabling Africa’s solar potential – lighting the way with technology

As the global population continues to grow, energy demand also rises. To meet this increasing demand, it is crucial to integrate renewable sources into the energy mix. Among these renewable sources, solar power is playing an important role in building a more sustainable future with lower emissions.

According to Statista, the global solar power sector is expected to grow by 7.3% annually between 2024 and 2029. The study also explains that among developing countries, Africa and the sub-Saharan region will see an exponential increase in energy demand in the coming years. With many households still in need of electricity, scaling up solar power projects using automation and digital solutions from various partners is essential in meeting the growing demand. However, balancing renewable power supply with end user demand becomes more challenging as the share of renewables grows. ABB has assisted customers across various industries to reach their energy goals.

Solar power and Africa

The first photovoltaic (PV) or solar cell converting light energy to electricity was invented in 1954. Today PV panels and concentrated solar power plants (CSPs) are used in generating electricity as part of the clean energy transition. CSPs utilise mirrors or lenses to concentrate sunlight to heat a fluid that drives turbines, and solar home systems, thereby providing electricity to households.

With 53% of Africa’s population still in need of electricity, according to a 2023 report by UN Trade and Development, tapping into the region’s vast resources and opportunities in solar power will help secure its future. But utilising these resources requires investment in solar power projects and building infrastructure, including robust grid systems that help transmit electricity to consumers. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, only 2% of global renewable energy investments went to Africa in the past two decades.

ABB has been supporting the solar power sector since the 1990s with automation, electrification and digitalisation solutions, exhibiting technology expertise in how best to harness, control and store solar energy and efficiently convert it into a reliable power source, ready for transfer into the local grid.

Supporting the solar revolution

ABB’s portfolio of products, systems and solutions for the solar power industry is extensive and caters for both industrial and private use. Photovoltaic applications focus on delivering continuous operation, higher reliability and a bigger return on investmentment. ABB has been instrumental in supporting various solar power projects across Africa by providing advanced automation and electrical solutions. One of the key offerings is the ABB Ability Symphony Plus SCADA automation platform, which serves as a valuable resource for these initiatives. Solar power represents a significant opportunity in Africa’s energy landscape, with the potential to bring electricity to many more communities.

ABB’s expertise in design, engineering, and commissioning will be essential in harnessing this untapped clean energy, ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future for the region.

