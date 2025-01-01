Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Proactive maintenance for long-term sustainability

February 2025 IT in Manufacturing

Businesses should prioritise long-term sustainability by implementing proactive maintenance strategies, acknowledging the strategic value of investing in maintenance and after-sales support.

Technological advancements like IoT and AI have revolutionised proactive maintenance. Predictive maintenance tools offer real-time monitoring and diagnostics for timely interventions, reducing costs and ensuring efficient equipment operation.

A significant driver in adopting the shift to proactive maintenance within an organisation is the benefit of optimising technology trends and staying ahead of the curve through advanced practices and operational efficiency.

The main differentiator between proactive and traditional maintenance is the reduction of unscheduled downtime, which can increase operational risks. By leveraging digital tools and solutions, organisations can leverage data analytics, real-time monitoring and predictive algorithms that identify and address risks through analytical trends. Monitoring can be done on site at the asset level.

IoT has transformed maintenance practices by providing real-time enablers through the monitoring of equipment and performances. Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Asset Advisor, its vendor-agnostic IoT architecture, enables software experts to analyse valuable data insights to mitigate potential risks, enhance operational efficiency and reduce wear and tear, all of which can lead to high operational costs within the asset lifecycle if not managed efficiently.

Optimisation of maintenance practices

AI-driven analytics allow for the optimisation of and value-add to maintenance practices, as it generates recommendations on how to improve alarm and incident tracking statistics. For example, EcoStruxure Asset Advisor evaluates live data from customers’ environments and applies AI and advanced analytics to identify potential threats. It also facilitates automatic incident creation and sets priorities for the dispatch of onsite resources when required. This is one of the biggest advantages that proactive maintenance capabilities can bring to an organisation.

EcoStruxure Asset Advisor ranks among the leading predictive maintenance tools currently available, and is used in data centre environments to enable secure power from the UPS and cooling via predictive cloud-based analytics that provide 24/7 remote monitoring of IT critical infrastructure.

Real-time monitoring can significantly improve equipment efficiency and reduce costs by harnessing predictive analytics to prevent component-level failure. Organisations can reduce the failure curve by addressing the state of specific components throughout the asset lifecycle, thus reducing downtime and unforeseen operational costs.

Fostering collaboration

Another clear benefit of predictive maintenance is that it enables organisations to foster collaboration between maintenance teams, operators and management. Through technologies such as mobility and cloud computing, teams can collaborate across various platforms and access information which ultimately facilitates collaboration.

After-sales support also plays an integral role in the customer satisfaction journey throughout the asset life cycle through the various after-sales service offers. A customer’s experience can be enhanced through various portfolios designed to address issues such as reducing downtime and minimising costs, and also managing the cost of ownership.

However, organisations could face challenges when transitioning from reactive to proactive maintenance, specifically in the areas of security and protecting the applications from cyberattacks. Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IoT platform has been developed with rigorous penetration testing, and includes two-factor authentication encryption that allowing data to be transported through an outbound connection only via the IT gateway.

While technology plays a vital role in the adaptation of proactive maintenance practices, the most important element remains the human touch. A well-trained workforce, exposed to continuous learning, is key to the successful implementation of new technologies that require effective strategies to help organisations navigate the digital landscape.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

How AI is transforming software engineering in South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping the landscape of software engineering, particularly in South Africa, where the demand for innovative solutions is rapidly increasing.

Read more...
Turbomachinery controls: the call of duty
Schneider Electric South Africa Motion Control & Drives
There’s a lot to be said about the unsung heroes of this world; those men, women and machines that deliver such important functions, often overlooked and recognised. One such machine is turbomachinery, and while the name does sound quite obvious to the layman, its rich history and daily functions are not.

Read more...
Schneider Electric again named World’s Most Sustainable Corporation
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has been named the World’s Most Sustainable Corporation 2025 by Corporate Knights, and is the only company to rank first in the Global 100 twice.

Read more...
Top five manufacturing automation trends for 2025
Omron Electronics IT in Manufacturing
As we step into 2025, the world of industrial automation is approaching a new chapter. According to OMRON’s SINIC Theory, which ties technological advances to societal change, we’re now moving from the Optimisation Society to the Autonomous Society.

Read more...
PDS expansion into southern Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Benefiting from South Africa’s role as a global pioneer in proximity detection systems, other countries in the region are embracing this safety and monitoring technology to great effect.

Read more...
Bridging the gap between cybersecurity risk and awareness
IT in Manufacturing
Much like the rest of the world, South Africa grapples with challenges emanating from a digital landscape fraught with escalating cyberthreats that pose significant risks to businesses and other organisations.

Read more...
Data has a massive carbon footprint
IT in Manufacturing
The exponential growth of data has led to significant business challenges and environmental concerns for organisations to address. Data sprawl and redundancy increase storage requirements, consuming vast amounts of resources and energy.

Read more...
Photorealism-enhanced digital twin with digital reality viewer
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced its Teamcenter Digital Reality Viewer, a new software solution that brings the NVIDIA Omniverse platform and accelerated computing to Teamcenter, enabling high-quality, high-performance photorealistic visualisation of large, complex datasets common in engineering and manufacturing.

Read more...
Quantum refrigerator paves way for reliable quantum computers
IT in Manufacturing
Quantum computers require extreme cooling to perform reliable calculations. Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, and the University of Maryland, USA, have engineered a new type of refrigerator that can autonomously cool superconducting qubits to record low temperatures, paving the way for more reliable quantum computation.

Read more...
Quantum leap or quantum risk? Balancing innovation and security
IT in Manufacturing
The emergence of quantum computing represents a transformative shift in technology, promising unparalleled computational power while posing significant risks, particularly cybersecurity.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved