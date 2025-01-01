Editor's Choice
What is process automation and how can AI help?

February 2025 IT in Manufacturing

Process automation uses software and technologies to automate corporate processes and functions to achieve organisational goals. These goals can include manufacturing a product, hiring an employee or providing customer service.

It is especially useful in automating more complex procedures, helping to centralise information and reduce the need for manual interventions. The main objectives of process automation are to remove bottlenecks, reduce the occurrence of errors and prevent data loss.

The main advantages of implementing process automation in your company are:

• Cost reduction.

• Greater transparency.

• More satisfied customers.

• Compliance.

• Document management.

• Greater efficiency.

With so many advantages, it’s not surprising that process automation has many advocates. In particular, automation is recognised for allowing teams to perform quickly and efficiently in executing their tasks.

Types of process automation

There are essentially four types of process automation that have evolved over the past decades.

• Robotic process automation (RPA): The best known among the types of process automation, robotic process automation (RPA), performs repetitive tasks so that humans do not need to execute them. This can include things like data entry, routing customer support requests, order processing and tracking.

• Business process automation (BPA): This is not just a single tool, but a set of resources and techniques for digitising, automating and monitoring business processes. BPA can combine the strengths of people, information, resources, robots and artificial intelligence to improve organisational efficiency and consistency of service. BPA produces clearly mapped processes like leave application, travel approval or order processing, and if processes are not optimal, they can be changed quickly and easily.

• Integration automation (IA): This is a method of connecting various software applications and different systems to facilitate communication and data exchange between them. The goal is to reduce the need for manual data entry and improve the accuracy of this information. IA can involve the use of APIs, middleware or integration platforms to automate workflows across various systems.

An example could be that by taking data from a scada system and automatically importing it into your ERP, people don’t have to type it in. Another example would be in the use of a performance management system to harvest data from various systems, and utilising it to monitor and report on levels of performance in specific areas in real time.

Hyperautomation (HA): This is considered complete automation, a final stage where various technologies are integrated in order to optimise business processes and lead to more accurate decision-making. HA can provide insights related to the return on investment (ROI)

of automation initiatives in pursuit of continuous expansion, thereby empowering management and the workforce with the tools and information to perform tasks in relation to organisational goals.

A good example of HA would be the complete integration of disciplines such as risk, governance, portfolio, project, people, asset, document, environmental, quality, safety, service and supplier lifecycle management.

How AI can help in process automation

As can be seen, some types of process automation use artificial intelligence or machine learning (ML) technologies. This is because the use of these tools helps simplify processes, free up resources and improve operational efficiency greatly. An example of using AI in manufacturing is a pharmaceutical company implementing AI technology to reduce manufacturing costs by optimising the use of raw materials. Additionally, a vehicle manufacturer could utilise machine learning tools to minimise the risk of human error and identify optimisations that would speed up car production.

Conclusion

Process automation represents a milestone in the evolution of corporate operations, especially when driven by artificial intelligence. It allows organisations to reach new levels of efficiency, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction, all while freeing employees to focus on more strategic and creative activities.

By integrating technologies such as RPA, BPA, and hyperautomation, companies have the opportunity to transform processes, connect systems and create more agile and effective workflows. Artificial intelligence plays a key role in this journey, providing data-driven insights and assisting in complex decision-making.

In a competitive and constantly evolving environment, adopting process automation is no longer a differentiator, but a necessity to maintain business relevance and sustainability. Whether for small improvements or large structural changes, automation is the way forward for any company with the desire to innovate, grow and prepare for future challenges.

For more information contact Caroline Carter, Rifle-Shot Performance Holdings, +27 11 463 5073, [email protected], www.rsph.co.za




