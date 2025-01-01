Data acquisition modules

The D1200 current input modules from Vepac include one discrete digital input and two open-collector digital outputs for monitoring On/Off signals or controlling solid-state relays and annunciators. The digital outputs can be programmed to operate as HI/LO alarm outputs based on the input current level.

The digital outputs can be pulled up to 30 V DC and sink up to 30 mA without damage. The discrete digital input contains an internal pull up resistor and can accept ±30 V DC signals without damage. The input switching levels are less than 1 V DC = logic “0” and greater than 3,5 VD C = logic “1”. The scaled current values are transmitted to a host computer via an RS-232 or RS-485 serial port.

Additional 4-20 mA current input modules are available with advanced data scaling capabilities and higher channel counts for measuring larger quantities of sensors. The D2200 and D5200 series current input modules contain advanced scaling capabilities, allowing users to scale the measurement data into engineering units that will match the application.

The D6200, D6400 and D8400 series modules contain higher channel counts for measuring larger quantities of 4-20 mA signals.

