Sensors and controls for food, beverage and pharmaceutical
With a reputation built on excellent product knowledge and customer service, Instek Control provides instrumentation, process systems and innovative solutions to the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, mining and various other industries in sub-Saharan Africa.
Anderson-Negele is part of its product range, and it follows the principle of ‘Hygienic By Design.’ This principle emphasises the importance of complying with strict regulatory requirements in industries such as dairy, brewing, and pharmaceuticals, as well as any sector where there is a risk of contamination – whether it be from water, biochemicals, or chemicals – that could affect production processes and product quality. All components in contact with the measured medium are manufactured from quality hygienic materials according to FDA, EHEDG and 3A standards and approvals.
Turbidity measurement
The inline analysis of media based on their turbidity values enables automated, high-precision application in many processes. These are primarily product differentiation, phase transition, process control and quality monitoring.
Conductivity measurement
Automated phase transition is essential for many production and filling processes and for controlling the quality and concentration of CIP reagents. Short response times below 1,2 seconds, superior accuracy and quality are needed. In many applications in the food and beverage industry, the measurement of the conductivity of products and of CIP media is the most suitable analysis technique for the hygienic inline detection and differentiation of liquids in a process. Another essential application is the control of the concentration of CIP cleaning agents and their automatic dilution.
Biofilm monitoring system Instek Control
Alvim, through Instek Controls, provides innovative, high-tech solutions for biofilm and biofouling monitoring in industrial plants.
Read more...Streamlining strain gauge load cell integration Vepac Electronics
Vepac’s data acquisition hardware provides an efficient and effective all-in-one solution for customers looking to simplify, enhance and optimise their strain gauge load cell systems.
Read more...Oxygen measurement in beverages Anton Paar
[Sponsored] Anton Paar offers a complete range of oxygen measurement instruments for total package oxygen (TPO) measurements, at-line quality control (QC), and in-process monitoring. These instruments help beverage manufacturers achieve accurate, reliable oxygen control at every stage of production.
Read more...Vertical labelling of test tubes in clinical laboratories Omron Electronics
Werfen has implemented a new automated machine for the supply of reagents to drug toxicology laboratories, built by MACCO in collaboration with OMRON and Marini Pandolfi. It uses OMRON SCARA robots and advanced vision systems to ensure reagent quality through vertical handling and labelling process of test tubes.
Read more...The importance of environmental monitoring and visibility at data centres Legrand
Data centres are one of the most energy-intensive building types, consuming up to 50 times the energy per floor space compared to a typical commercial office building. With organisations embracing advanced technologies, data centres powering these technologies are under increasing pressure around the globe to increase capacities and improve efficiencies.
Read more...Analysers for use in high ambient temperature environments
The 993X series of analysers from Ametek Process Industries are now IECEx Zone 2 certified for use in locations with up to 60°C ambient temperature. Built with IP66-rated enclosures and using an integrated cooling system, they can be installed outdoors or in minimally temperature-controlled enclosures, reducing complexity while lowering capital and operating costs.
Read more...ATEQ is adapting to evolving markets ATEQ South Africa
ATEQ is a global company that has established itself as a world leader in leak test technologies and industrial quality control equipment. The company’s mission is to help its customers remain compliant with regulations and maintain product quality through its range of support services.
Read more...The art of precision measurement
To achieve precise, reliable measurement results when scanning component parts, use is frequently made of reference points. In optical measuring processes, these permit the referencing of three-dimensional objects during the digitisation.