Sensors and controls for food, beverage and pharmaceutical

With a reputation built on excellent product knowledge and customer service, Instek Control provides instrumentation, process systems and innovative solutions to the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, mining and various other industries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Anderson-Negele is part of its product range, and it follows the principle of ‘Hygienic By Design.’ This principle emphasises the importance of complying with strict regulatory requirements in industries such as dairy, brewing, and pharmaceuticals, as well as any sector where there is a risk of contamination – whether it be from water, biochemicals, or chemicals – that could affect production processes and product quality. All components in contact with the measured medium are manufactured from quality hygienic materials according to FDA, EHEDG and 3A standards and approvals.

Turbidity measurement

The inline analysis of media based on their turbidity values enables automated, high-precision application in many processes. These are primarily product differentiation, phase transition, process control and quality monitoring.

Conductivity measurement

Automated phase transition is essential for many production and filling processes and for controlling the quality and concentration of CIP reagents. Short response times below 1,2 seconds, superior accuracy and quality are needed. In many applications in the food and beverage industry, the measurement of the conductivity of products and of CIP media is the most suitable analysis technique for the hygienic inline detection and differentiation of liquids in a process. Another essential application is the control of the concentration of CIP cleaning agents and their automatic dilution.

For more information contact Instek Control, +27 12 998 6326 , [email protected], www.instek.co.za

