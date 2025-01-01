Beckhoff’s EL3453-0090 EtherCAT power measurement terminal has voltage inputs for direct monitoring of powerful generators up to 690 V AC, such as those commonly used in the wind energy industry. No upstream voltage transformer is required, and with TwinSAFE SC technology it is easy to implement safe power monitoring.
The TwinSAFE SC technology (TwinSAFE Single Channel) facilitates the use of standard signals for safety-related tasks in networks or fieldbuses. The EtherCAT I/Os, such as the new power measurement terminal, are expanded to include the TwinSAFE SC function, and will retain their typical signal properties and standard functionalities. The TwinSAFE SC technology facilitates communication by means of a TwinSAFE protocol. These connections can be distinguished from the usual safe communication by means of Safety over EtherCAT. The data of the TwinSAFE SC components are transferred to the TwinSAFE Logic, and available for use in safety-relevant applications, for example safe power monitoring.
The four current inputs of the EL3453-0090 power measurement terminal are electrically isolated from each other. It allows the terminal to be used in all common current transformer configurations such as 2- or 3-transformer configurations with star or delta connections, including neutral conductor current measurement. The grid analysis is carried out up to the 63rd harmonic and is also summarised in the Power Quality Factor for simplified diagnosis. Like all measured terminal data, the harmonic content can be read via the process data. The ExtendedRange feature provides the full technical measuring range, up to 130% of the specified nominal measuring range.
Measuring and analysing PV circuit performance Comtest
Regardless of the test method, you must know the plane of array irradiance and cell temperature to evaluate PV circuit performance. Proper sensor types and test methods like the Fluke Solmetric PVA 15i-V curve tracer should be used for reliable results.
AES and the great decarbonisation debate
Although many manufacturing and industrial companies have objectives to reduce the use of fossil fuels, there are not yet any silver bullets in the green fuel space. Supply and logistics constraints, high costs and technological limitations are just some of the challenges encountered by AES, as they assist an increasing number of clients to investigate the use of more environmentally sustainable, lower carbon fuel alternatives, thereby obviating the requirement to pay
Industrial PCs with new processor generations and increased performance Beckhoff Automation
PC-based control technology from Beckhoff has always benefited from the convergence of automation and the IT world. Current examples include the use of the latest industry-standard processor generations, high-quality and demand-optimised flash memory, and the long-term availability version of Windows 11.
New EtherCAT digital input and output terminals Beckhoff Automation
The new EL14xx and EL24xx EtherCAT Terminals from Beckhoff complement the company's existing broad portfolio in the area of digital input/output, and combine proven functions with an optimised circuit architecture.
Monitoring system and motor status in real time with minimal Beckhoff Automation
Beckhoff's AM8000, AM8300, AM8500, AM8700 and AM8800 series servomotors are available with the innovative Beckhoff Smart System Diagnosis. With B/SSD, it is possible to monitor motors and systems in real time with minimal effort and to implement effective predictive maintenance.
Safety controller for industrial PCs Beckhoff Automation
With TwinSAFE, Beckhoff offers an extensive portfolio of software and hardware components for functional safety. This range is continuously being expanded and developed, as demonstrated by numerous new safety I/Os and the TwinCAT Safety PLC with EL6910 functionality.
Data acquisition modules Vepac Electronics
The D1200 current input modules from Vepac include one discrete digital input and two open-collector digital outputs for monitoring On/Off signals or controlling solid-state relays and annunciators. The digital outputs can also be programmed to operate as HI/LO alarm outputs based on the input current level.