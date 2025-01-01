Safety controller for industrial PCs

With TwinSAFE, Beckhoff offers an extensive portfolio of software and hardware components for functional safety. The range is continuously expanded and improved by the addition of new safety I/Os and the TwinCAT Safety PLC with EL6910 functionality.

The EL1957 TwinSAFE EtherCAT Terminal is a digital input and output terminal for sensors with potential-free contacts for 24 V DC. It features eight failsafe inputs and four failsafe outputs up to 2 A. The EL1957 integrates a programmable TwinSAFE Logic, allowing direct implementation of the safety application in the terminal. With the TwinSAFE Terminal, users can design safety applications cost-effectively with fine granularity. A complete safety loop solution based on the local inputs and outputs can be created by using a single safety component. Other new products include the EL2962 TwinSAFE EtherCAT Terminal with two safe relay contacts and safe analog inputs, initially for 4...20 mA, available in the two SIL3-capable versions EL3952 and ELX3952. In addition, the TwinSAFE modules EJ6910, EJ1957, and EJ1918 are now available in version -0001 without a housing and can be integrated into any device.

The functionality of the dedicated EL6910 TwinSAFE Logic has been transferred to the industrial PC, making the TwinCAT Safety PLC the framework for the EL6910 runtime. This solution remains binary-compatible with the hardware variant, allowing the same tooling to be used (TE9000 for engineering and TwinSAFE Loader/User for TwinCAT 3-independent interaction).

