Distributed servo drive system with extended voltage range and additional braking option

The AMP8805-1010-0000 distribution module, which matches all AMP8620 supply modules, now offers an input voltage range of 155 to 848 V DC. The AMP80xx-xxx2 distributed servo drive is equipped with a holding brake and an M8 connection for manual control, allowing the holding brake to be controlled during mechanical installation or for service purposes if it cannot be performed by the main controller.

The AMP8620-2005-0x10 supply module is suitable for a single-phase or three-phase voltage connection at 1 x 120...240 V AC and up to 8 A DC link output current, or at 3 x 200...480 V AC and a maximum of 20 A DC link output current.

Beckhoff’s AMP8620 supply module and AMP8805 distribution module are now available with an extended voltage range for the AMP8000 distributed servo drive system. There is also an additional option for controlling the holding brake for the AMP80xx distributed servo drive.

