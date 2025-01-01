Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Shifting from CapEx to OpEx in utility networks

February 2025 IT in Manufacturing

By Nishan Baijnath, systems architect, Power Systems at Schneider Electric.

Modernising power networks through digitisation and innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is essential for utilities and municipalities to improve efficiency and manage the growing complexities of energy distribution.

A key element of this transformation is using advanced software, which serves as the backbone for integrating AI and ML into utility operations. However, the financial investment required for such a shift often poses a challenge.

By shifting from capital expenditure (CapEx) models to operational expenditure (OpEx) frameworks, utilities can distribute costs over time through subscription-based payments for software, reducing the necessity for large upfront investments. This transition facilitates the gradual integration of advanced technologies into their operations, enhancing grid efficiency and reliability. Large electrical utilities typically invest in enterprise-level software like scada, advanced distribution management systems (ADMS) and outage management systems (OMS) to operate their networks. Historically, this software was provided through perpetual licences, where the utility would pay an upfront fee and own the licence indefinitely, similar to how Microsoft Office used to be sold.


Nishan Baijnath, systems architect, Power Systems at Schneider Electric.

Significant CapEx

This perpetual licence model necessitated substantial capital expenditure (CapEx) from the utilities to acquire and sustain software systems, including the maintenance and support contracts with these vendors, which increased the ongoing operational expenditure (OpEx).

The upfront cost of deploying a typical OMS system can start around R25 million, depending on the level of implementation required. This does not include any additional costs for maintenance and support contracts, or the associated hardware costs required to run the software. The significant capital investment required for these enterprise software systems is therefore not easily manageable for municipalities and other utility providers to pay upfront.

In recent years, the software industry has shifted towards a subscription-based model, where customers no longer own the platform, but rather ‘rent’ or subscribe to the use of the platform for a certain duration. The ADMS, OMS and scada applications used by utilities have similarly shifted towards this subscription-based or Software as a Service (SaaS) model, and away from the traditional perpetual licence model.

Beyond the financial considerations of software deployment, the subscription-based model is also key to facilitating the modernisation of utility networks. For example, an ADMS generates a large quantities of real-time data about the network, and to leverage this data and apply ML and AI analytics, utilities with on-premises software solutions need to push the data to the cloud.

Easier to analyse

With a SaaS model, the data already resides in the cloud, making it easier to apply AI and ML to analyse network behaviour and conditions. The cloud-based SaaS approach enables utilities to leverage advanced analytics and insights more readily, and make better informed operational decisions, improving network management.

By leveraging the OpEx model and cloud-based platforms, utilities can gain access to innovative capabilities around energy trading and management, as they can invest in solutions that enable them to trade energy based on time-of-day usage patterns.

This allows utilities to optimise when they produce, generate, consume or store energy, leveraging the flexibility and insights provided by the platform. The OpEx model supports this type of innovation and flexibility around energy management and trading, which was more difficult to achieve with traditional capital-intensive, on-premises software deployments.

Ultimately, the move from CapEX to OpEx models impacts the utility’s balance sheets by reducing the high expenditure associated with capital-intensive projects. The OpEx model, through SaaS, can help finance teams better manage cash flow, thereby reducing reliance on an internal IT team to maintain and support enterprise software systems. This allows the utility to focus more on its core operations by keeping the lights on, rather than having to dedicate resources to maintain software systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

How AI is transforming software engineering in South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping the landscape of software engineering, particularly in South Africa, where the demand for innovative solutions is rapidly increasing.

Read more...
Turbomachinery controls: the call of duty
Schneider Electric South Africa Motion Control & Drives
There’s a lot to be said about the unsung heroes of this world; those men, women and machines that deliver such important functions, often overlooked and recognised. One such machine is turbomachinery, and while the name does sound quite obvious to the layman, its rich history and daily functions are not.

Read more...
Schneider Electric again named World’s Most Sustainable Corporation
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has been named the World’s Most Sustainable Corporation 2025 by Corporate Knights, and is the only company to rank first in the Global 100 twice.

Read more...
Top five manufacturing automation trends for 2025
Omron Electronics IT in Manufacturing
As we step into 2025, the world of industrial automation is approaching a new chapter. According to OMRON’s SINIC Theory, which ties technological advances to societal change, we’re now moving from the Optimisation Society to the Autonomous Society.

Read more...
PDS expansion into southern Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Benefiting from South Africa’s role as a global pioneer in proximity detection systems, other countries in the region are embracing this safety and monitoring technology to great effect.

Read more...
Bridging the gap between cybersecurity risk and awareness
IT in Manufacturing
Much like the rest of the world, South Africa grapples with challenges emanating from a digital landscape fraught with escalating cyberthreats that pose significant risks to businesses and other organisations.

Read more...
Data has a massive carbon footprint
IT in Manufacturing
The exponential growth of data has led to significant business challenges and environmental concerns for organisations to address. Data sprawl and redundancy increase storage requirements, consuming vast amounts of resources and energy.

Read more...
Photorealism-enhanced digital twin with digital reality viewer
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced its Teamcenter Digital Reality Viewer, a new software solution that brings the NVIDIA Omniverse platform and accelerated computing to Teamcenter, enabling high-quality, high-performance photorealistic visualisation of large, complex datasets common in engineering and manufacturing.

Read more...
Quantum refrigerator paves way for reliable quantum computers
IT in Manufacturing
Quantum computers require extreme cooling to perform reliable calculations. Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, and the University of Maryland, USA, have engineered a new type of refrigerator that can autonomously cool superconducting qubits to record low temperatures, paving the way for more reliable quantum computation.

Read more...
Quantum leap or quantum risk? Balancing innovation and security
IT in Manufacturing
The emergence of quantum computing represents a transformative shift in technology, promising unparalleled computational power while posing significant risks, particularly cybersecurity.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved