New generation low power frequency inverters

BMG’s integrated engineering solutions service encompasses a complete electromechanical capability that includes customised system design, product selection, commissioning support and ongoing technical support.
New to BMG’s electromechanical range are the energy-efficient Synergy PI150 series frequency inverters, which have been designed for efficient use in many applications, including machine tools, packaging, printing, food and beverage production, irrigation and pumping systems. These high-performance inverters are also effective in operating blowers, fans, conveyors and mixers.
“Our newly launched Synergy PI150 frequency inverters are versatile, general-purpose drives, and have been designed to enhance efficiency and reduce costs in industrial, manufacturing and numerous other market sectors,” explains business unit manager, David Dyce. “The PI150 series forms part of BMG’s Synergy range, which is engineered for user-friendly operation, reliable performance, cost effectiveness and ease of installation and commissioning.
These new generation frequency inverters have a compact design, allowing for side-by-side installation without spacing, which minimises cabinet size and lowers installation costs. Energy-efficient operation supports sustainability, while contributing to overall cost savings for the user.
Key technical capabilities include high-performance vector control, V/F control without an encoder and automatic motor adaptation (AMA). These inverters have a low temperature rise and support a wide input voltage range for both single-phase (220-240 V) and three-phase (380-440 V) systems, with integrated protection features including over-voltage, under-voltage and over-current safeguards. Additional advanced functionalities include PID feedback for precise closed-loop control, quick current limiting and automatic voltage regulation (AVR).
BMG’s Synergy PI150 inverters are equipped with a built-in electronic thermal relay (ETR) for motor protection and offer compatibility with a variety of control methods. Features like flying start, DC braking and torque control ensure seamless operation under challenging conditions.
The robust design of this range complies with stringent international standards, including IEC61800-5-1 for safety and IEC61800-3 for EMC, to ensure enhanced reliability and optimum performance in demanding applications.
BMG specialists support the Synergy PI150 series with a technical advisory and support service, tailored to meet the precise specifications of contractors, designers and end users. A team of technicians with extensive experience in motion control engineering offers a comprehensive after-sales service including 24-hour assistance, ensuring uninterrupted productivity.
BMG has specialist assembly and repair workshops for drives, conveyors, hydraulics and pneumatics, and also electric motors, electronics, gaskets, lubrication systems and filtration. The company’s extensive branch network across Africa ensures accessibility to quality branded products and services wherever they are needed.
