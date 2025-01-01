Editor's Choice
Five things to expect from AI in 2025

February 2025 IT in Manufacturing

Intentional or not, everyone is already using AI. Whether it’s to help prompt ideas and trigger thoughts or to simply navigate mundane day-to-day administrative tasks, AI has an application for everyone. This natural adoption of AI over the last few years has opened new opportunities for companies and convenience for consumers.

How do we feel about AI now?

Marais Neethling, principal for Artificial Intelligence at Synthesis Software Technologies says that the perception of AI depends on an individual’s perspective. Some might view AI as the ‘next best thing’ to revolutionise the world, and others as a mechanism for taking jobs away and making people lazy.

Any negative connotation can be removed by simply changing perspective. If the perspective is to focus on the negative, that will be your belief. The reality is that with any disruptive piece of technology, there will be both good and bad that come from it. When should you use it? How should you use it? Is it okay to use it? The value extracted from AI largely depends on an individual’s intentions and motivations. When used thoughtfully to enhance or refine your work, it can become an incredibly powerful tool. If it is used with malicious intent, that could be a different conversation. All we know for sure is that it is here to stay.


Marais Neethling, principal for Artificial Intelligence at Synthesis Software Technologies.

Neethling anticipates five AI trends in 2025.

1. AI agents and AI capabilities will become more pervasive

The adoption of AI learning and understanding comes from the need of individuals to upgrade devices. Apple for example recently launched Apple Intelligence, which is now available on the iPhone 16. This upgraded version of Siri can perform more tasks on your phone than the existing assistant. Phone and PC manufacturers are also bringing AI straight to the desktop, enabling users to access and learn how to use it.

2. Multimodal advances in AI

The nature of the latest models will provide different modes of media consumption: video, images and audio. Imagine an assistant that looks at your computer screen in real time, all the time, and can make suggestions or automate tasks while you work. Depending on what is being worked on, the tool suggests options, logs time against tasks and automatically tracks it. This takes away the tedious admin of your day by automating it.

3. Impact of AI on energy consumption

For large enterprises and companies, AI models require a huge amount of computing to run, both during training and execution. Massive data centres are required, which results in the need for enormous amounts of power to function effectively. Understanding the amount of power and electricity needed is the responsibility of all individuals in order to be environmentally conscious. Changes to the economy, renewables and other types of energy sources are expected with the high demand for energy supply needed to support AI transformation.

4. Virtual reality advancing into wearable tech

Virtual reality headsets are big and bulky; however, companies are now starting to launch smaller ones. Meta and other companies are working on reducing the size of wearable computers to fit into spectacles or sunglasses. AI can be integrated into these augmented reality devices to understand what the wearer is doing in the real world. The AI should be able to identify objects and people in the wearer’s field of view and supply interesting information about the subjects in real time. It’s a bit futuristic and maybe a little creepy, but it has the potential to unlock new opportunities as it evolves. It’s unlikely that we will see any of this in 2025, but it is definitely on the horizon.

5. Industry use cases for AI

The medical and healthcare industry leverages AI to provide improved patient care, from accurate diagnoses to supporting patients in managing symptoms. Multi-modality introduces an exciting new dimension, particularly in analysing X-rays and other sensory inputs. Multimodal models enhance diagnostic capabilities by integrating diverse data types, offering richer insights compared to traditional methods that relied solely on textual inputs. Although medical procedures are regulated, it does not stop individuals from getting a second opinion, and using AI to help diagnose patients could prove to be accurate.

There are many more use cases for AI across industries to improve security, automate manual processes, create content and develop innovations. “This is just the start, I can’t wait to see what’s next,” concludes Neethling.

For more information contact Marais Neethling, Synthesis, +27 87 654 3300,[email protected], www.synthesis.co.za




