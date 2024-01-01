Fuchs Lubricants sails strong into 2025

February 2025 News

The successful completion of a major investment programme has significantly increased the growth potential of Fuchs Lubricants South Africa. The project saw a significant upgrade of the company’s production facilities. “We have completed an expansion to our lubricants plant that increases our capacity by 40%,” says MD, Paul Deppe. “It includes a new tank farm with modern blending facilities, a high degree of automation and new filling equipment. This enables us to meet customer demands more efficiently. In addition, we have secured large tenders with two major automotive OEMs, which reinforces customer confidence in our capabilities.”

Fuchs continues to pursue opportunities in Africa, targeting sectors like mining, agriculture, construction and automotive. Despite the economic headwinds, Africa offers significant growth potential, especially in commodities like copper, uranium and other important minerals. The company is also expanding its calcium sulphonate range of grease, and introducing new products such as an OEM-approved 0w20 oil. Deppe’s outlook for the New Year is optimistic despite the challenging economic climate. “Innovation, operational efficiency and customer service remain key drivers for us. We are not just a lubricants seller, but a solutions provider that specialises in problem solving and we enter into longstanding partnerships with our customers,” he concludes.

For more information contact Fuchs Lubricants South Africa, +27 11 565 9738 , [email protected], www.fuchs.com/za





