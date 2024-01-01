Bühler’s strategic upgrades advance world-class manufacturing excellence
February 2025
News
2024 was pivotal for Bühler Johannesburg due to significant upgrades at its manufacturing facility, enhancing efficiency, safety and the overall working environment. These initiatives, aligned with Bühler’s global commitment to excellence, highlight the facility’s dedication to world-class standards.
“Our focus was on creating a safer, more efficient and supportive workspace to meet and exceed global benchmarks,” says Francois Knoetze, head of Manufacturing & Logistics at Bühler Southern Africa. “These improvements reflect our commitment to innovation, sustainability and the well-being of our team.”
One of the most notable transformations was in the roll area, where strategic restructuring delivered a remarkable 40% efficiency boost. Safety is a cornerstone of Bühler’s operational philosophy, and a newly installed safety fence around the roll fluting and grinding area now ensures the safety of employees and also streamlines workflow control. The company has also enhanced operational efficiency and precision through the acquisition of new equipment. A state-of-the-art die refurbishment machine has improved the precision of critical processes and extended the lifecycle of essential components.
In addition, a modern chain welding rig, capable of welding seven chains simultaneously, has increased productivity by 40%. To streamline workflow further, the facility now features a dedicated assembly crane, eliminating resource-sharing bottlenecks with the chain and boiler shop departments. Complementing these advancements is a newly installed racking system for the chain business with transparent storage cages, while the space-saving design creates a more efficient working environment. “These extensive upgrades not only enhance our operational capabilities, but also foster a safe, supportive and environmentally responsible working environment,” concludes Knoetze.
For more information contact Taryn Browne, Bühler Southern Africa, +27 11 801 3500, [email protected], www.buhlergroup.com
