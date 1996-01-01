Non-contact level measurement for hygienic and industrial applications

The LW2720 radar level sensor from ifm sets new benchmarks for speed and accuracy. To begin with, installation is possible in record time. The standard M12 cable, fast parameter setting using IO-Link and large selection of adapters enable a simple and customised startup right out of the box.

For example in tanks as high as 10 metres, the LW2720 sensor provides precise level detection even in the presence of agitators or spray balls. It also remains unaffected by changing media properties. Even high-speed filling or emptying of tanks are registered by the radar sensor, thanks to the fast 80 GHz technology which has high precision and no blind zones.

Production of wine and fruit brandies

Family-owned Steinhauser distillery in Kressbronn on Lake Constance has been in existence since 1828 and in 1996 saw the erection of what was then the most modern bonded distillery in Europe. ifm sensors and software have been supporting production since 2021. One sensor used in the production of spirits and wine is the LW2720 non-contact radar sensor. It monitors the level of various fruit mashes in the tank, which are then fermented.

The reasons for using the radar sensor are numerous. Unlike with hydrostatic level measurement by means of a flush pressure sensor, non-contact measurement prevents deposits on the measuring cell which can have a negative effect on the measurement. The same goes for the head pressure created in the tank during fermentation, which would also affect the pressure measurement. The sensor’s intelligent algorithm can also reliably mask the agitator that is used in the tank during the filling process.

Using the LW2720 radar sensor and IO-Link, we can now monitor and display the level digitally via moneo. The advantage for us is that we no longer have to measure manually at a height of 10 metres but can also monitor the process remotely: Steinhauser distillery.

Level monitoring in hygienic stainless steel tanks

The foundations of Meckatzer Löwenbräu Allgäuer Bierspezialitäten were laid over 280 years ago when Joseff Fessler served Meckatzer beer from the Allgäu region for the first time in 1738. Today, sensor technology from ifm supports Meckatzer in the brewing process. This technology includes the LW2720 radar sensor, which is used for continuous level monitoring in a tank containing degassed water. The tank itself has a conical bottom that tapers downwards and is equipped with a spray ball, which has proved challenging in the past. For the radar sensor, however, the geometry of the tank poses no problem and the measurement is accurate at all times. The key is that the sensor emits the signal at a frequency of 80 GHz in a very narrow beam angle. This means that the radar waves remain unaffected by the spray ball, both during and after cleaning.

In the past, the conical bottom often led to problematic signal curves during the filling and emptying process. Today, the radar sensor monitors the fill level over the entire tank height and provides reliable measurement results: Meckatzer Brewery.

Automatic masking of moving structures in a tank

A customer producing fruit juice not only uses the pure fruit juice, but also processes the fruit residues in order to optimise the use of resources. After pressing, which separates the juice from the fruit, the fruit residues are fed from above into a solids buffer tank. In the plant, the residues first enter a bridge breaker that shreds and crushes them. Directly below, at the bottom of the plant, a screw conveyor transports the residues to the next process. In the solids buffer tank the bridge breaker can only work properly up to a specific level, and this is where the LW2720 radar level sensor comes in. Even with extensive structures in the tank that are constantly in motion, the sensor reliably determines the current level and the supply of fruit residues can be regulated accordingly.

“The LW2720 helps us to optimise the supply of fruit residues by continuously monitoring the level. During installation, the sensor’s position was very slightly inclined. It can now detect the full height of the tank and there are no blind zones: Customer producing fruit juice.

Continuous level monitoring in a CIP tank

The challenge with caustic tanks in the CIP process is that the caustic solution can crystallise over time and settle on the tank walls or structures within the tank. A customer of ifm had several tuning forks in use, and this meant that the tuning forks were switching constantly or incorrectly. Now a radar sensor monitors the level in the caustic tank safely and reliably and it remains unaffected by the crystalline deposits.

Today we continuously monitor the level with the radar sensor and no longer have to worry about the effects of deposits. Together with the LMT, which is used as an overflow prevention and run-dry protection for our pumps, we have found the perfect duo for our level monitoring application: Customer in the food industry.

Manufacture of bakery products

A customer of ifm relies on the LW2720 radar sensor for level monitoring. During the production of cookies, a nine metre high tank is filled with a vegetable oil such as palm oil and pressurised from above, and needs to be monitored The sensor stands out because it works independently of temperature and pressure. Even condensate and almost transparent media pose no challenge. In comparison, ultrasonic sensors and optical systems would reach their limits in this application due to condensate and pressure.

The sensor convinced us because it reliably reflects the level in our oil tanks. Both optical and ultrasonic sensors were unable to solve our application due to condensate and an almost transparent medium, so the radar sensor is the perfect solution for us: Manufacturer of bakery products.

Non-contact radar measurement in water tanks

For more than 30 years, EnviroFALK has been designing, manufacturing and selling pure and ultra-pure water systems for a wide range of industries worldwide. For non-contact level monitoring in tanks, EnviroFALK uses the LW2120 radar level sensor.

The sensor can detect levels up to a height of 10 metres without blind zones and at a millimetre resolution. The 80 GHz frequency that is used ensures stable and precise measurement results even in confined spaces. With the antenna extension, available as an accessory, the sensor can also be used outside closed metal tanks, for example on open tubs or plastic tanks.

Standard M12 connection technology ensures error-free installation within minutes, while IO-Link adds the convenience of remote parameter setting and reading. The intelligent algorithm in the unit makes parameter setting via IO-Link seem like child’s play. After setting the reference height once, the sensor immediately provides the exact level via IO-Link.

“For certain applications, we use the radar sensor instead of hydrostatic level measurement. For example, end customers request this in the ultra-pure field, where every screw connection and every measuring point represents a potential source of contamination. In such applications, level measurement using a radar sensor is advantageous as the sensor is installed outside the tank lid and does not come into contact with the medium: Maximilian Meurer, measurement and control engineer at EnviroFALK.

Product benefits

These are some of the advantages of ifm’s LW2720 radar level sensor:

Best possible performance: The 80 GHz technology enables focused and precise level measurement in confined hygienic spaces and demanding industrial applications involving condensation, wind, steam, sunlight or temperature fluctuations.

Simple setup saves costs and time: The prewired M12 connection technology reduces the risk of incorrect wiring. Only one value is required for parameter setting, which also makes setup quick and easy. Parameters can also be set conveniently via the free moneo|blue app and the EIO330 Bluetooth adapter.

Non-contact measuring principle: The non-contact measuring principle prevents malfunctions caused by the adhesion of media or damage from agitators. Even process conditions such as density, viscosity, temperature, pressure and pH do not impact the measurement.

Interfering structures are suppressed by intelligent algorithm: Interfering structures such as piping, agitators or spray balls are suppressed automatically by the intelligent algorithm, minimising parameter setting and ensuring reliable and trouble-free level measurement.

One-piece stainless steel housing without any seal and with hygienic design: Optimum and long-term durability withstands even regular cleaning processes. No wear caused by brittle seals. Certified for use in hygienic environments with protection class IP66/68 and IP69K.

Flexible use: With the antenna extension available as an accessory, the sensor can also be used outside closed plastic tanks and above open tanks.

ifm Vision Assistant

The free Vision Assistant software enables intuitive sensor setup and clear visualisation of process values. The software is particularly useful in complex applications, as it provides a real-time view of the sensor’s behaviour and ensures reliable measurement.

In conclusion, the LW family of radar level sensors from ifm sets a new standard in the industry with its unparalleled speed and accuracy. Its ease of installation and adaptability make it an ideal choice for a wide range of applications. Whether dealing with challenging conditions in high tanks or ensuring precise measurements during rapid filling and emptying processes, the LW radar sensors deliver reliable performance without compromise. Experience the future of level sensing technology with ifm’s LW radar transmitters – where innovation meets excellence.

