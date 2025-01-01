Editor's Choice
Playing autoclave roulette

February 2025 Sensors & Transducers


Autoclaves ensure the sterility of medical and pharmaceutical products before reaching healthcare providers and their patients. Using high-pressure and saturated steam to sterilise items, each autoclave houses four chambers that undergo a rigorous sterilisation process. Within each chamber, dry, saturated steam is maintained at 2,7 bar of pressure and 130°C, eliminating pathogens from medical products. For optimal operation and consistent sterilisation, two key parameters, water level and pressure, must be monitored and controlled.

Sterility can’t be a hit-or-miss

With autoclaves, several key process conditions come into play. Measuring tasks include both level and pressure measurements conducted at specific points within the chambers. The measuring range for level measurement can extend up to 0,4 metres, and process temperatures fluctuate between 120 and 140°C, with process pressures ranging from 1 to 3 bar.

In a typical scenario, a laboratory technician uses the VEGAFLEX 81 to monitor the water level in the condensate sump closely, ensuring it stays within the ideal range for optimal steam production. Meanwhile, the VEGABAR 83 continuously tracks the internal pressure of the chamber, confirming that it is maintained correctly throughout the sterilisation cycle. If either the pressure or water levels stray from the designated range, the VEGA sensors issue real-time alerts, allowing for immediate corrections. This two-pronged measurement system not only guarantees product sterility but also safeguards equipment from potential damage caused by excessive pressure or dry operation.

With VEGA, the odds are in your favour

The VEGAFLEX 81 guided radar sensor is designed for accurate level measurement in challenging process environments. By using guided radar technology, it provides reliable readings of the water level in the condensate sump, even under extreme pressure and temperature conditions. Maintaining the correct water levels is critical for steam generation and optimal sterilisation processes. Its hygienic design includes process fittings for the aseptic operations required in the production of medical consumables. Specialised seals and housing materials facilitate long-term, maintenance-free operation, which supports continuous production.

When it comes to usability, the VEGAFLEX 81 offers a user-friendly menu-driven adjustment system, streamlining setup and calibration. Its design helps minimise setup errors and reduce downtime, boosting operational efficiency. With a measurement range of up to 75 metres, the VEGAFLEX 81 operates in temperatures spanning from 60 to 200°C, and can handle pressures from -1 to 40 bar. These features make it well suited for maintaining the controlled environment necessary in an autoclave, ensuring that water levels are kept consistently within the required parameters.

The VEGABAR 83 pressure transmitter offers a range of advantages that make it an easy choice for monitoring and regulating pressure within autoclave chambers. With remarkable resistance to temperature fluctuations and condensate, it ensures consistent performance despite rapid changes in temperature and high humidity present. The device promotes aseptic operation, with the metallic measuring cell engineered to withstand frequent sterilisation cycles, enhancing the unit’s durability and reliability.

A clean win

VEGA provides tailored solutions specifically designed for hygienic applications, offering significant advantages to pharmaceutical and medical industries. Instruments are manufactured from certified hygienic materials that meet FDA and EC 1935/2004 standards, ensuring compliance with strict regulatory requirements. VEGA process instrumentation is cost-effective, featuring universally applicable electronics that simplify inventory management and reduce expenses associated with maintaining a variety of instruments.

The VEGA plics concept standardises the adjustment process across all devices, not only promoting easy integration but also facilitating intuitive operation, making setup, training and troubleshooting more straightforward for users. In essence, the VEGA not only improves the sterilisation processes but also fosters a more efficient and user-friendly operational environment.

VEGA’s level and pressure measurement solutions deliver the precision and reliability essential for autoclave sterilisation in the medical consumables sector. The VEGAFLEX 81 and VEGABAR 83 play a crucial role in maintaining optimal operating conditions, thereby supporting efficient, safe and hygienic processes critical to healthcare. VEGA’s sensors not only ensure compliance with industry standards but also contribute to the consistent quality and safety of sterilised medical products, underscoring VEGA’s commitment to excellence in process instrumentation.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 3249
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vega.com/en/home_za
Articles: More information and articles about VEGA Controls SA


