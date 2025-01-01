Keeping a close eye on product quality and purity

Colour measurements are necessary in many processes to avoid product losses and ensure safe production and batching. They are used in the food and beverage industry, the chemicals industry and in life sciences. For checks and quality assurance, samples are often taken from the manufacturing process and brought to the laboratory, where they are analysed before the batches can be approved. Continuous monitoring in real-time can happen if measurements are carried out directly in the process. This is made possible by the Memosens Wave CKI50 process spectrometer from Endress+Hauser − a compact, robust and process-friendly device.

With the Memosens Wave CKI50 process spectrometer, the quality, batching and phase checks can now be performed by a single instrument for the entire visible colour spectrum from 380 to 830nm. The colour is output as an L*a*b* value. The CIE-L*a*b* colour space is a universal and versatile colour scale defined by a DIN standard.

The spectrometer’s colour measurements, which offer superior repeatability and long-term reliability, are as precise as those in the laboratory, but take place directly in the process. Incorrect colour values and irregularities in the colour can therefore be displayed immediately in the process control system. The process can then be fine-tuned directly when a defined limit value is reached.

Thanks to the innovative spectrometer design, equipped with the proven digital Memosens technology, combined with a Liquiline transmitter, it is very easy and quick to integrate the Memosens Wave CKI50 into the process. Simply connect and the measurement is ready to go. Operation is just as user friendly. It requires no calibration whatsoever and personnel have no need for any further specialist knowledge or expertise in data modelling or process development.

In combination with the Liquiline transmitter, you also have all common communication protocols available and can enjoy the benefits of Endress+Hauser’s Liquiline platform. For example, you can quickly connect further Memosens sensors as required because the transmitter detects the sensors automatically.

In addition, ATEX and hygiene approvals make the Memosens Wave CKI50 fit for safe operation in potentially explosive and hygienic environments. The maximum protection class of IP69 and resistance to vibrations and high temperatures enable use even in harsh environments.

Consumers expect a product to have a consistent colour as a recognisable factor, and the specific colour is a sign of the quality they expect. Any variation in the colour automatically leads to a change in the product, usually perceived as a deterioration. Colour consistency is ensured with the Memosens Wave CK150 process spectrometer.

