Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Schneider Electric’s next generation UPS

February 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

Schneider Electric has launched the new Galaxy VXL – a highly efficient, compact, modular, scalable and redundant 500-1250 kW (400 V) 3-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS), complete with enhanced cybersecurity, software and safety features.

At just 1,2 m2, and with a power density of up to 1042 kW/m2, the Galaxy VXL UPS sets a new benchmark in efficient, sustainable and advanced UPS technologies. It delivers the highest levels of power performance for AI, colocation and hyperscale data centre environments, and also large-scale critical infrastructure and electrical systems within commercial buildings and industrial facilities.

With its industry-first compact design, high-density power provision and AI-load tolerant design, the Galaxy VXL maximises uptime and availability for the most energy-intensive infrastructure systems. It is capable of powering up to 1,25 MW in one frame, and up to 5 MW with four units running in parallel, while increasing both operational and energy efficiencies to help minimise customers’ total cost of ownership (TCO).

Through its patented operating technologies, the Galaxy VXL delivers up to 99% in its high-efficiency eConversion mode, and up to 97,5% efficiency in double conversion mode, providing Class-1 power protection alongside leading levels of energy reduction, while lowering carbon emissions by a factor of two.

With a 52% smaller footprint compared with the industry average, its scalable, modular design also enables N+1 levels of redundancy to increase the system’s level of availability by a factor of 10. Further, through its modular architecture, customers can reduce their capital expenditure by purchasing power modules as they need them, enjoying optimised energy efficiency and adding more power modules as demand grows.

The Galaxy VXL is also compatible with both lithium-ion and VRLA batteries. With its Live Swap function, it allows for greater uptime and availability and easier serviceability, offering highly resilient, flexible and predictable runtimes for data centre, IT and critical electrical loads. This is complemented by remote monitoring anywhere via Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IT software and enhanced security and ethernet connections, which are certified to the latest IEC 62443-4-2 security standards, providing a completely secure and connected remote management experience.

“As dependency on large-scale infrastructure systems grows at an unprecedented rate, it’s crucial that customers can access the most sustainable, resilient and efficient technologies to safeguard their critical systems, while minimising their energy and environmental impact” says Tarunjeet Sarao, SVP of Data Centre Systems. “Our new Galaxy VXL UPS combines a compact, innovative and highly efficient design with enhanced safety features, providing world-leading power protection for a wide range of AI, data centre and industrial applications.”

Key features and benefits

The Galaxy VXL offers record-breaking power densities and an AI-ready power architecture for the most energy-intensive workloads. For the first time, this new UPS provides customers with a 1,25 MW scalable and modular solution with 125kw/3U power modules in a 1,2 m2 footprint. It is also capable of supporting up to 1,25 MW of critical load in one frame and up to 5 MW with four units in parallel in only 4,8 m2 of space. Key benefits include:

• Modular, scalable, high-power design: With a power density of 1042 kW/m2, customers can deploy a 1,25 MW modular UPS in a single frame and add power modules incrementally via pay-as-you-grow flexibility.

• Smaller footprint: Standing at 1,2 m2, the Galaxy VXL has a 52% footprint improvement compared with the industry average, with full front access and no rear clearance, offering better power and space utilisation.

• Increased efficiency and sustainability: The Galaxy VXL provides up to 99% efficiency in eConversion mode and up to 97,5% efficiency in double conversion mode. Its compact footprint results in a reduction in raw materials and less packaging, and includes Smart Power Test (SPoT) mode for UPS and power module testing, saving electricity.

• Lower CapEx and OpEx: Improved operational and energy efficiencies provide a catalyst for lower electricity bills, and ease of maintenance equates to lower labour costs for a better TCO.

• Reinforced, resilient design: The Galaxy VXL utilises conformal-coated boards, 100kA short circuit rating and an optional seismic kit, resulting in a robust mechanical design.

• Enhanced cybersecurity and safety: Galaxy VXL is certified to the latest IEC 62443-4-2 security standards and includes Live Swap technology to allow power module replacements and zero downtime.

• Perfect for prefabricated data centres: With a smaller physical footprint, higher efficiency and lower cost, the Galaxy VXL provides a resilient backbone for the prefabricated data centres of the future.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Turbomachinery controls: the call of duty
Schneider Electric South Africa Motion Control & Drives
There’s a lot to be said about the unsung heroes of this world; those men, women and machines that deliver such important functions, often overlooked and recognised. One such machine is turbomachinery, and while the name does sound quite obvious to the layman, its rich history and daily functions are not.

Read more...
Schneider Electric again named World’s Most Sustainable Corporation
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has been named the World’s Most Sustainable Corporation 2025 by Corporate Knights, and is the only company to rank first in the Global 100 twice.

Read more...
Measuring and analysing PV circuit performance
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Regardless of the test method, you must know the plane of array irradiance and cell temperature to evaluate PV circuit performance. Proper sensor types and test methods like the Fluke Solmetric PVA 15i-V curve tracer should be used for reliable results.

Read more...
Enabling Africa’s solar potential – lighting the way with technology
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
As the global population continues to grow, energy demand also rises. ABB can help bridge the gap throughout the renewable power value chain, including consulting, generation, storage, transmission, monitoring, control and optimisation.

Read more...
AES and the great decarbonisation debate
Electrical Power & Protection
Although many manufacturing and industrial companies have objectives to reduce the use of fossil fuels, there are not yet any silver bullets in the green fuel space. Supply and logistics constraints, high costs and technological limitations are just some of the challenges encountered by AES, as they assist an increasing number of clients to investigate the use of more environmentally sustainable, lower carbon fuel alternatives, thereby obviating the requirement to pay

Read more...
Distributed servo drive system with extended voltage range and additional braking option
Beckhoff Automation Electrical Power & Protection
Beckhoff’s AMP8620 supply module and AMP8805 distribution module are now also available with an extended voltage range for the AMP8000 distributed servo drive system.

Read more...
Data acquisition modules
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
The D1200 current input modules from Vepac include one discrete digital input and two open-collector digital outputs for monitoring On/Off signals or controlling solid-state relays and annunciators. The digital outputs can also be programmed to operate as HI/LO alarm outputs based on the input current level.

Read more...
Grid management systems are the backbone of modern T&D networks
ACTOM Electrical Machines Electrical Power & Protection
Grid management systems are the linchpin of modern transmission and distribution networks, ensuring their reliable and efficient operation.

Read more...
Electrical power solutions from TRAFO
Electrical Power & Protection
Having rapidly carved a niche in dry-type transformer applications in Africa, Trafo Power Solutions has steadily grown its offerings, and now sees a future as a leading provider of electrical power solutions. ...

Read more...
Proactive maintenance for long-term sustainability
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
: Businesses should prioritise long-term sustainability by implementing proactive maintenance strategies, acknowledging the strategic value of investing in maintenance and after-sales support

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved