Schneider Electric’s next generation UPS

February 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

Schneider Electric has launched the new Galaxy VXL – a highly efficient, compact, modular, scalable and redundant 500-1250 kW (400 V) 3-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS), complete with enhanced cybersecurity, software and safety features.

At just 1,2 m2, and with a power density of up to 1042 kW/m2, the Galaxy VXL UPS sets a new benchmark in efficient, sustainable and advanced UPS technologies. It delivers the highest levels of power performance for AI, colocation and hyperscale data centre environments, and also large-scale critical infrastructure and electrical systems within commercial buildings and industrial facilities.

With its industry-first compact design, high-density power provision and AI-load tolerant design, the Galaxy VXL maximises uptime and availability for the most energy-intensive infrastructure systems. It is capable of powering up to 1,25 MW in one frame, and up to 5 MW with four units running in parallel, while increasing both operational and energy efficiencies to help minimise customers’ total cost of ownership (TCO).

Through its patented operating technologies, the Galaxy VXL delivers up to 99% in its high-efficiency eConversion mode, and up to 97,5% efficiency in double conversion mode, providing Class-1 power protection alongside leading levels of energy reduction, while lowering carbon emissions by a factor of two.

With a 52% smaller footprint compared with the industry average, its scalable, modular design also enables N+1 levels of redundancy to increase the system’s level of availability by a factor of 10. Further, through its modular architecture, customers can reduce their capital expenditure by purchasing power modules as they need them, enjoying optimised energy efficiency and adding more power modules as demand grows.

The Galaxy VXL is also compatible with both lithium-ion and VRLA batteries. With its Live Swap function, it allows for greater uptime and availability and easier serviceability, offering highly resilient, flexible and predictable runtimes for data centre, IT and critical electrical loads. This is complemented by remote monitoring anywhere via Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IT software and enhanced security and ethernet connections, which are certified to the latest IEC 62443-4-2 security standards, providing a completely secure and connected remote management experience.

“As dependency on large-scale infrastructure systems grows at an unprecedented rate, it’s crucial that customers can access the most sustainable, resilient and efficient technologies to safeguard their critical systems, while minimising their energy and environmental impact” says Tarunjeet Sarao, SVP of Data Centre Systems. “Our new Galaxy VXL UPS combines a compact, innovative and highly efficient design with enhanced safety features, providing world-leading power protection for a wide range of AI, data centre and industrial applications.”

Key features and benefits

The Galaxy VXL offers record-breaking power densities and an AI-ready power architecture for the most energy-intensive workloads. For the first time, this new UPS provides customers with a 1,25 MW scalable and modular solution with 125kw/3U power modules in a 1,2 m2 footprint. It is also capable of supporting up to 1,25 MW of critical load in one frame and up to 5 MW with four units in parallel in only 4,8 m2 of space. Key benefits include:

• Modular, scalable, high-power design: With a power density of 1042 kW/m2, customers can deploy a 1,25 MW modular UPS in a single frame and add power modules incrementally via pay-as-you-grow flexibility.

• Smaller footprint: Standing at 1,2 m2, the Galaxy VXL has a 52% footprint improvement compared with the industry average, with full front access and no rear clearance, offering better power and space utilisation.

• Increased efficiency and sustainability: The Galaxy VXL provides up to 99% efficiency in eConversion mode and up to 97,5% efficiency in double conversion mode. Its compact footprint results in a reduction in raw materials and less packaging, and includes Smart Power Test (SPoT) mode for UPS and power module testing, saving electricity.

• Lower CapEx and OpEx: Improved operational and energy efficiencies provide a catalyst for lower electricity bills, and ease of maintenance equates to lower labour costs for a better TCO.

• Reinforced, resilient design: The Galaxy VXL utilises conformal-coated boards, 100kA short circuit rating and an optional seismic kit, resulting in a robust mechanical design.

• Enhanced cybersecurity and safety: Galaxy VXL is certified to the latest IEC 62443-4-2 security standards and includes Live Swap technology to allow power module replacements and zero downtime.

• Perfect for prefabricated data centres: With a smaller physical footprint, higher efficiency and lower cost, the Galaxy VXL provides a resilient backbone for the prefabricated data centres of the future.

