Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Motion technology for all types of automation

February 2025 News

BMG has been appointed by Timken as a distributor in southern Africa for the Rollon linear motion guidance system. This high-precision product range extends from linear components, actuators and systems to ball screws and rotational units. Rollon specialises in the production and development of linear motion systems used in sectors where product performance, efficiency and reliability are critical. These include industrial automation, aerospace, medical equipment, material handling, metals and packaging.

“Rollon’s comprehensive product range comprises linear guides, telescopic slides, linear actuators, actuator systems, circular systems, ball screws and rods ends,” explains product specialist, Leon Koekemoer. “What’s notable is that Rollon linear motion guidance solutions are customised to exact requirements and incorporate precision technology for seamless operation. This advanced system is the only true linear automation product available with misalignment forgiveness. In addition, the telescopic rails of this range have the highest load capacity on the market.”

BMG’s Bearings Division offers a comprehensive range of bearings comprising ball, roller and linear bearings ranging in size from miniature to extremely large units. The company’s product offering is enhanced by technical expertise, including bearing selection, condition monitoring, reclassification and repairs, bearing modification, manufacturing of assemblies and bearing and housing interchanges. BMG has secured distribution and service agreements with some of the world’s most respected manufacturers of bearings, including NSK, NTN, Timken, IKO, TR, Rollway, FSQ and Rollix. This extensive portfolio is carefully selected in terms of consistent quality control, compatibility, standardisation, reliability and extended service life.

For more information contact Leon Koekemoer, BMG, +27 41 406 0300, [email protected], www.bmgworld.net


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Email: [email protected]
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
News
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.

Read more...
Schneider Electric again named World’s Most Sustainable Corporation
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has been named the World’s Most Sustainable Corporation 2025 by Corporate Knights, and is the only company to rank first in the Global 100 twice.

Read more...
Epiroc and ABB collaborate on underground trolley solutions
News
Epiroc and ABB have signed a MoU based on underground trolley equipment to collaborate on joint, comprehensive and integrated electrification solutions for the mining industry to increase productivity and achieve decarbonisation targets.

Read more...
Efficient maintenance counts
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s total plant management solutions encompass a technical advisory service for maintenance programmes that includes correct chain and sprocket selection, which is a critical factor in any power transmission system.

Read more...
KITE 2025 addresses digitalisation of industrial manufacturing
News
As organisations come to terms with the adoption of digitalisation processes, it is important that they align themselves with suppliers of industrial technology and services that understand their exact requirements.

Read more...
New generation low power frequency inverters
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Electrical Power & Protection
New to BMG’s electromechanical range are energy-efficient Synergy PI150 series frequency inverters, which have been designed for efficient use in many applications.

Read more...
Fuchs Lubricants sails strong into 2025
News
The successful completion of a major investment programme has significantly increased the growth potential of Fuchs Lubricants South Africa.

Read more...
WearCheck launches advanced thermography course
Wearcheck News
WearCheck recently launched a new training course, InfraFocus to upskill users of thermographic cameras. This highlights the best ways to capture thermographic imagery for use in a condition monitoring programme

Read more...
Appointments
Schneider Electric South Africa News
     

Read more...
Locally manufactured solutions for infrastructure development
ACTOM Electrical Machines News
Infrastructure plays a critical role in driving growth and economic development in South Africa, particularly through projects involving the country’s energy, logistics and water sectors.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved