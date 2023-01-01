Motion technology for all types of automation

February 2025 News

BMG has been appointed by Timken as a distributor in southern Africa for the Rollon linear motion guidance system. This high-precision product range extends from linear components, actuators and systems to ball screws and rotational units. Rollon specialises in the production and development of linear motion systems used in sectors where product performance, efficiency and reliability are critical. These include industrial automation, aerospace, medical equipment, material handling, metals and packaging.

“Rollon’s comprehensive product range comprises linear guides, telescopic slides, linear actuators, actuator systems, circular systems, ball screws and rods ends,” explains product specialist, Leon Koekemoer. “What’s notable is that Rollon linear motion guidance solutions are customised to exact requirements and incorporate precision technology for seamless operation. This advanced system is the only true linear automation product available with misalignment forgiveness. In addition, the telescopic rails of this range have the highest load capacity on the market.”

BMG’s Bearings Division offers a comprehensive range of bearings comprising ball, roller and linear bearings ranging in size from miniature to extremely large units. The company’s product offering is enhanced by technical expertise, including bearing selection, condition monitoring, reclassification and repairs, bearing modification, manufacturing of assemblies and bearing and housing interchanges. BMG has secured distribution and service agreements with some of the world’s most respected manufacturers of bearings, including NSK, NTN, Timken, IKO, TR, Rollway, FSQ and Rollix. This extensive portfolio is carefully selected in terms of consistent quality control, compatibility, standardisation, reliability and extended service life.

