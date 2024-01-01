Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Senseca acquires specialist measurement technology companies

February 2025 News


Christian Unterberger, Senseca chief executive officer.

Senseca, a global leader in environmental monitoring and measurement technology, has acquired the Spanish company GEONICA, which specialises in system engineering, integration, and environmental solutions, as well as Biral, a UK-based provider of high-precision meteorological sensors.

Senseca chief executive officer, Christian Unterberger said, “With the skill set that these acquisitions bring to Senseca, we see opportunities to grow our global presence through the expansion of our measurement instrumentation range, giving us a greater market reach. Thanks to the synergy of our technical solutions, we are now able to deliver comprehensive environmental measurement systems that fully meet the needs of our customers. GEONICA brings to the table strong data logger competence and expertise in data acquisition, transmission and management via its own solutions, whilst Biral’s highly specialised focus on visibility, weather sensors and thunderstorm detection fits perfectly with our strategy of creating a very focused and comprehensive portfolio of environmental sensor technologies. Both acquisitions will strengthen our leadership in the environmental measurement marketplace”.


Jan Grobler, Senseca South Africa managing director.

High-precision weather monitoring across multiple sectors from renewable energy to aviation, marine, infrastructure and road safety, will all benefit from the advanced measurement technology from GEONICA and Biral. “The Biral thunderstorm monitoring technology will be of great interest. I believe these acquisitions will cement Senseca’s South African footprint as the leading manufacturer and supplier of specialised environmental measurement instrumentation.” said Jan Grobler, managing director of Senseca South Africa.

GEONICA has long been known for its advanced data loggers and remote platforms for data and image acquisition and transmission, which are compatible with a vast array of sensors enabling the measurement of meteorological, hydrological, physical and environmental parameters.

Likewise, Biral’s cutting edge sensor technology delivers accurate and highly reliable weather monitoring data for critical sectors. These sensors measure key meteorological phenomena such as precipitation, visibility and lightning activity that ensure safety and operational efficiencies across various infrastructure and public environments.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 902 0158
Email: [email protected]
www: www.senseca.com
Articles: More information and articles about Senseca


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
News
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.

Read more...
Schneider Electric again named World’s Most Sustainable Corporation
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has been named the World’s Most Sustainable Corporation 2025 by Corporate Knights, and is the only company to rank first in the Global 100 twice.

Read more...
Epiroc and ABB collaborate on underground trolley solutions
News
Epiroc and ABB have signed a MoU based on underground trolley equipment to collaborate on joint, comprehensive and integrated electrification solutions for the mining industry to increase productivity and achieve decarbonisation targets.

Read more...
KITE 2025 addresses digitalisation of industrial manufacturing
News
As organisations come to terms with the adoption of digitalisation processes, it is important that they align themselves with suppliers of industrial technology and services that understand their exact requirements.

Read more...
Fuchs Lubricants sails strong into 2025
News
The successful completion of a major investment programme has significantly increased the growth potential of Fuchs Lubricants South Africa.

Read more...
WearCheck launches advanced thermography course
Wearcheck News
WearCheck recently launched a new training course, InfraFocus to upskill users of thermographic cameras. This highlights the best ways to capture thermographic imagery for use in a condition monitoring programme

Read more...
Appointments
Schneider Electric South Africa News
     

Read more...
A new era in top-notch measurement technology
Senseca Sensors & Transducers
In the ever-evolving world of sensor technology, a new name has emerged that brings a legacy of excellence, innovation and reliability - Senseca. This newly unified brand represents the merger of five industry-leading companies. All have a reputation for delivering top-tier sensor solutions, and have made significant contributions and set high standards in their respective industries.

Read more...
Locally manufactured solutions for infrastructure development
ACTOM Electrical Machines News
Infrastructure plays a critical role in driving growth and economic development in South Africa, particularly through projects involving the country’s energy, logistics and water sectors.

Read more...
Bühler’s strategic upgrades advance world-class manufacturing excellence
News
2024 was pivotal for Bühler Johannesburg due to significant upgrades at its manufacturing facility to enhance efficiency, safety and the overall working environment.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved