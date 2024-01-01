Senseca acquires specialist measurement technology companies

Christian Unterberger, Senseca chief executive officer.
Senseca, a global leader in environmental monitoring and measurement technology, has acquired the Spanish company GEONICA, which specialises in system engineering, integration, and environmental solutions, as well as Biral, a UK-based provider of high-precision meteorological sensors.
Senseca chief executive officer, Christian Unterberger said, “With the skill set that these acquisitions bring to Senseca, we see opportunities to grow our global presence through the expansion of our measurement instrumentation range, giving us a greater market reach. Thanks to the synergy of our technical solutions, we are now able to deliver comprehensive environmental measurement systems that fully meet the needs of our customers. GEONICA brings to the table strong data logger competence and expertise in data acquisition, transmission and management via its own solutions, whilst Biral’s highly specialised focus on visibility, weather sensors and thunderstorm detection fits perfectly with our strategy of creating a very focused and comprehensive portfolio of environmental sensor technologies. Both acquisitions will strengthen our leadership in the environmental measurement marketplace”.
Jan Grobler, Senseca South Africa managing director.
High-precision weather monitoring across multiple sectors from renewable energy to aviation, marine, infrastructure and road safety, will all benefit from the advanced measurement technology from GEONICA and Biral. “The Biral thunderstorm monitoring technology will be of great interest. I believe these acquisitions will cement Senseca’s South African footprint as the leading manufacturer and supplier of specialised environmental measurement instrumentation.” said Jan Grobler, managing director of Senseca South Africa.
GEONICA has long been known for its advanced data loggers and remote platforms for data and image acquisition and transmission, which are compatible with a vast array of sensors enabling the measurement of meteorological, hydrological, physical and environmental parameters.
Likewise, Biral’s cutting edge sensor technology delivers accurate and highly reliable weather monitoring data for critical sectors. These sensors measure key meteorological phenomena such as precipitation, visibility and lightning activity that ensure safety and operational efficiencies across various infrastructure and public environments.
