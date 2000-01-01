Editor's Choice
Siemens and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrate 20 years of innovation

February 2025 News

Siemens Digital Industries Software is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its collaboration with Oracle Red Bull Racing, representing one of the longest standing technical partnerships in Formula 1 today. “With Siemens, we’ve got the digital backbone that lets us turn ideas into reality faster than ever. Their tools give our engineers the freedom to innovate, adapt and stay agile, which in Formula 1 can be the difference between winning and losing. It’s a partnership that continues to push us to new heights every season,” said Christian Horner, CEO and team principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Since 2004, Oracle Red Bull Racing has built its engineering infrastructure on the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software. Since then, the team has effectively managed logistical challenges, increased design complexity and the growing number of parts, and the thousands of engineering changes per year, as well as improved manufacturing repeatability. Today, Red Bull Technology uses Siemens Xcelerator and the world’s most comprehensive digital twin technology to thrive under the immense pressure of the Formula 1 racing season to design, iterate and manufacture the cars and continue to drive the team’s success on the racetrack.


“Working with Red Bull Racing from day one has been an incredible journey, both personally and professionally. I started as an engineer at Siemens, supporting their vision, and 20 years later, I’m proud to see how our collaboration has helped drive their success,” said Ben Sheath, vice president and managing director, UK & Ireland for Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Watching Red Bull Racing become a powerhouse in Formula 1 while knowing Siemens technology has been a key part of that fills me with immense pride. It’s a partnership built on pushing boundaries, and I’m thrilled to have been part of it every step of the way.”

Siemens Xcelerator has empowered the team to digitally transform its processes. This includes improving the speed and management of engineering changes and adopting the latest technologies in product engineering. These advancements support rapid part design, composite part development, and wire harness engineering.

The team is continuously designing, manufacturing, and even additively manufacturing parts both at its technical centre and at the trackside in between races. By focusing on measurable performance and data-driven targeting of incremental improvements through real-time actionable insights, Siemens Xcelerator enables the team to achieve technical leadership in engineering and manufacturing, ensuring ongoing success on the track.


Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.siemens.co.za
