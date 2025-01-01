Editor's Choice
Energy delivery to shape the future of sub-Saharan Africa

February 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

By Lee Mbenge, divisional chief executive officer at ACTOM.

The transmission and distribution (T&D) of energy are the critical links connecting power generation facilities to consumers. In sub-Saharan Africa, the quality and capacity of T&D; infrastructure significantly impacts economic development and quality of life. While progress has been made in expanding electrical grids, the region’s infrastructure remains inadequate to meet growing demands, leading to inefficiencies and frequent disruptions. Improving T&D; infrastructure is central to the region’s economic development and population wellbeing. Only by overcoming existing challenges and investing in modern, efficient systems can the region unlock its full potential and achieve sustainable growth.

The role of T&D; in economic development and quality of life

Stable energy delivery is essential for supporting industrial and commercial activities, encouraging investment and fostering innovation. For households, dependable electricity access enhances living standards by powering access to vital services such as healthcare, education and communication. Communities with reliable power have shown better health outcomes, increased educational opportunities and enhanced economic prospects.

However, sub-Saharan Africa faces near-insurmountable challenges in its T&D; sector. Key issues include ageing infrastructure and a lack of preventive maintenance, which lead to frequent breakdowns and increased maintenance costs, along with high transmission losses that exacerbate the supply-demand imbalance. All of this adds up to frequent power outages that disrupt daily life and business operations, whether planned or unplanned. Addressing these challenges requires coordinated efforts between governments, private sector stakeholders and international organisations in order to mobilise resources, implement technological advancements and establish robust regulatory frameworks.

Challenges aplenty in sub-Saharan Africa

One of the most pressing challenges facing T&D; infrastructure in sub-Saharan Africa is the ageing and deteriorating state of existing equipment. Many transmission and distribution lines are outdated and in need of replacement or refurbishment. This leads to frequent breakdowns, power losses and increased maintenance costs. To address this issue, governments and utilities need to urgently prioritise investments in infrastructure upgrades and modernisation, while at the same time maintaining existing infrastructure throughout the transition. This includes replacing old equipment with more efficient and reliable technologies, such as smart grids and advanced metering, monitoring and control infrastructure.

Another significant challenge is high transmission losses. Energy is lost during transmission due to factors such as resistance in conductors and leakage currents. These losses reduce the amount of electricity available for delivery to consumers and increase the cost of energy. To mitigate transmission losses, utilities can implement measures such as improving conductor materials, reducing line lengths and optimising network configurations. Additionally, investing in energy-efficiency programmes can help reduce overall energy consumption and alleviate the strain on the generation system. Optimising the cost of ownership by utilising the most efficient equipment with lowest possible losses will have a huge impact on the overall demand requirement.

Frequent power outages are a common occurrence in many parts of sub-Saharan Africa. Whether load shedding or unscheduled, these outages can have severe consequences for businesses, households and the overall economy. To improve power reliability, utilities must focus on enhancing grid resilience, investing in backup generation capacity and implementing load management strategies. Additionally, addressing issues such as theft and vandalism of T&D; infrastructure can help reduce the frequency and duration of outages.

Embracing technology and innovation to overcome obstacles

Technological advancements offer promising solutions to the challenges facing sub-Saharan Africa’s T&D; sector. Smart grids, which integrate digital technologies with traditional power grids, can improve efficiency, reliability and grid management. By enabling real-time monitoring and control, smart grids can help identify and address issues promptly, reducing power outages and improving system performance.

Renewable energy technologies such as solar and wind power must also play a vital role in enhancing energy security in such a way as to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Integrating renewable energy sources into the T&D; system requires careful planning and investment in grid infrastructure to ensure grid stability and accommodate variable power generation.

Looking forward with optimism

Improving the T&D; infrastructure in sub-Saharan Africa is essential for unlocking the region’s economic potential and improving the quality of life for its people. By addressing the challenges of ageing infrastructure, high transmission losses and frequent power outages, governments, utilities and private sector stakeholders can create a more reliable and efficient energy delivery system. Investing in modern technologies and implementing innovative solutions will enable sub-Saharan Africa to harness the power of energy to drive sustainable development and prosperity.

