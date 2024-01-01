MESA Africa Summit has been expanded and rebranded

Dear participant at the 2024 MESA Africa Summit,

Please see below an exciting announcement from Johan Maartens, CEO, SAIMC and Gerhard Greeff, chair of the SAIMC Advisory Council.

We hope this message finds you well. We are writing to share some exciting developments regarding the evolution of the MESA Africa Summit, which has been a cornerstone event in industrial automation and manufacturing excellence.

These changes will come into effect on 1 January 2025.

As you know, technology has advanced unprecedentedly, leading to significant transformations in how industries operate. One of the most notable changes is the blurring of the traditional dividing lines between the various ISA-95 layers. The ISA-95 model, which has long served as a framework for integrating enterprise and control systems, is now being reinterpreted to accommodate the seamless integration of processes across all levels of enterprise automation.

In response to these technological advancements and the evolving needs of the industry, the MESA Africa Summit has been expanded and rebranded as the SAIMC User Conference for Mining and Manufacturing Enterprises.

The dates have already been set for Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 October 2025.

Here is a calendar link for the event: https://evt.to/egsdgigiw

This transformation is not merely a change in name, but a strategic enhancement that allows the Summit to comprehensively address and explore aspects across all levels of enterprise automation in alignment with the latest trends in technology.

The SAIMC User Conference for Mining and Manufacturing Enterprises will continue to serve as a premier platform for industry professionals, thought leaders, and innovators to come together and share insights, best practices and emerging technologies. The Summit aims to foster a deeper understanding of how the ISA-95 model can be applied in today’s dynamic technological landscape by covering a broader spectrum of topics.

We are committed to ensuring that the SAIMC User Conference for Mining and Manufacturing Enterprises remains at the forefront of industry developments, providing valuable opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration. We believe that this expanded focus will better equip participants to navigate the complexities of modern automation, and drive innovation within their organisations.

Amidst these changes, I am pleased to inform you that Jane Collett, who has been the driving force behind the success of the SAIMC events, MESA Africa Summits, and Knowledge Share 4 Industry (KS4I) events, will continue to lead these new initiatives with her usual dedication and expertise. Her unwavering commitment and visionary leadership have been instrumental in collaboration and innovation across the industry, and we are confident that her continued involvement will ensure the ongoing success of our programmes.

Thank you for your continued support and engagement with our initiatives. We look forward to welcoming you to the SAIMC User Conference for Mining and Manufacturing Enterprises 2025 and to explore the future of enterprise automation together.

Warm regards





