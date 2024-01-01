Next-gen air compressors for plastics manufacturer

November 2024 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

Integrated Air Solutions, a prominent name in advanced air compression technology, equipment and services, has reinforced its partnership with global compressor manufacturer, ABC Compressors by facilitating the installation and commissioning of two next-generation direct-drive ABC machines for a prominent plastic manufacturer in South Africa.

One of the first of their kind in Africa, the Horizon oil-free machines from ABC Compressors employ a direct drive system that replaces the traditional belt-driven mechanism. This cutting-edge direct-coupled motor design eliminates the need for regular belt adjustments, ensuring higher operational efficiency and significantly reduced energy losses, with notable energy savings of up to 15%. In addition, the advanced Horizon oil-free technology is known for its robust, low-maintenance design and longer intervals between services, that result in reduced maintenance and related costs.

“The arrival of ABC’s new direct drive compressors in South Africa sets new energy efficiency and reliability benchmarks for compressed air generation,” notes Wayne Jacobs, managing director at Integrated Air Solutions. “The added value of reduced maintenance requirements also drives up machine uptime, and subsequently increases production levels.”

With capacities of up to 6000 m3/h, these direct drive compressors feature an efficient, horizontally opposed cylinder structure that virtually eliminates vibration. Jacobs points out that this innovative design enhances the lifespan of key components, and offers a highly efficient compressor solution tailored to high-performance demands.

Integrated Air Solutions is responsible for the installation and commissioning of ABC Compressor’s two Horizon oil-free machines at the plastic manufacturer’s facilities in Johannesburg and Cape Town. “We will also provide the necessary ongoing service and maintenance support for the customer at both plants to ensure enhanced performance and longevity of the compressors,” adds Jacobs.

As the exclusive distributor of ABC’s PET high-pressure, oil-free compressors in South Africa, Integrated Air Solutions provides turnkey support that includes technical services and spare parts supply. “This positions us as an outstanding customer partner for advanced compressed air solutions throughout the region,” he says.

“Our capability to provide all essential support for this advanced compressed air technology to customers in industries, including food and beverage, and plastics and packaging, underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive, world-class air solutions to the local market,” concludes Jacobs.

For more information contact Integrated Air Solutions, +27 11 894 2906 , cristina@air-solutions.co.za, www.air-solutions.co.za





