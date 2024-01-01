Next-gen air compressors for plastics manufacturer
November 2024
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Integrated Air Solutions, a prominent name in advanced air compression technology, equipment and services, has reinforced its partnership with global compressor manufacturer, ABC Compressors by facilitating the installation and commissioning of two next-generation direct-drive ABC machines for a prominent plastic manufacturer in South Africa.
One of the first of their kind in Africa, the Horizon oil-free machines from ABC Compressors employ a direct drive system that replaces the traditional belt-driven mechanism. This cutting-edge direct-coupled motor design eliminates the need for regular belt adjustments, ensuring higher operational efficiency and significantly reduced energy losses, with notable energy savings of up to 15%. In addition, the advanced Horizon oil-free technology is known for its robust, low-maintenance design and longer intervals between services, that result in reduced maintenance and related costs.
“The arrival of ABC’s new direct drive compressors in South Africa sets new energy efficiency and reliability benchmarks for compressed air generation,” notes Wayne Jacobs, managing director at Integrated Air Solutions. “The added value of reduced maintenance requirements also drives up machine uptime, and subsequently increases production levels.”
With capacities of up to 6000 m3/h, these direct drive compressors feature an efficient, horizontally opposed cylinder structure that virtually eliminates vibration. Jacobs points out that this innovative design enhances the lifespan of key components, and offers a highly efficient compressor solution tailored to high-performance demands.
Integrated Air Solutions is responsible for the installation and commissioning of ABC Compressor’s two Horizon oil-free machines at the plastic manufacturer’s facilities in Johannesburg and Cape Town. “We will also provide the necessary ongoing service and maintenance support for the customer at both plants to ensure enhanced performance and longevity of the compressors,” adds Jacobs.
As the exclusive distributor of ABC’s PET high-pressure, oil-free compressors in South Africa, Integrated Air Solutions provides turnkey support that includes technical services and spare parts supply. “This positions us as an outstanding customer partner for advanced compressed air solutions throughout the region,” he says.
“Our capability to provide all essential support for this advanced compressed air technology to customers in industries, including food and beverage, and plastics and packaging, underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive, world-class air solutions to the local market,” concludes Jacobs.
For more information contact Integrated Air Solutions, +27 11 894 2906, cristina@air-solutions.co.za, www.air-solutions.co.za
Further reading:
Electrohydraulic shredding of galvanic waste
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Galvanised parts are among the last big challenges for recycling. ImpulsTec is implementing shockwave or electrohydraulic shredding technology, for the separation of complex material compounds in industrial processes.
Read more...
A leap forward in electrohydrostatic pump technology
Customized Motion Controls
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Moog has launched the EPU-G, the latest addition to its Electrohydrostatic Pump Unit portfolio.
Read more...
Revealing the value of filtration
Hydrasales
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
The life and reliability of hydraulic systems are greatly affected by the presence of particulate contamination in the lubricant. However, in the face of potential contamination there is hope. The cleaner the fluid, the more reliable the system or process, and the longer the lifespan of its components.
Read more...
Bushings for movie prop platforms
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
A provider of engineering services in the hydraulics and pneumatics industry anticipates new orders in 2025 for movie prop platforms that use Vesconite bushings with a low coefficient of friction.
Read more...
Hydraulic pumps deliver high flow, convenience and precision
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
BMG’s range of high-performance hydraulic electric Enerpac E-pulse pumps is critical to all 700 bar operating hydraulic systems. These portable E-pulse pumps have intelligent auto-cycle functionality and an efficient power-to-weight ratio to ensure dependable operation and high productivity in challenging industrial applications.
Read more...
Next-generation geothermal energy
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Startup Fervo Energy just made hot-rock history. The company says it is the first to demonstrate that an enhanced geothermal system can reliably produce electricity.
Read more...
Acoustic imaging detector for gas leaks and partial discharge
Artic Driers International
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
The new SUTO iTEC S532 acoustic imaging detector provides an easy and effective way to locate pressurised air and gas leaks and partial discharge (PD) in industrial high-voltage environments.
Read more...
Compressed air solutions for efficient pneumatic conveying
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Moving goods through pipes from one point to another using air - pneumatic conveying - is an extremely efficient method of transporting a great variety of products, provided that the right system is used, and that it’s done correctly.
Read more...
Easy to use energy management tool for compressed air
Comtest
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
For the efficient management of plant operations, the critical considerations include product quality, safety, downtime, and energy use. A production plant in Germany has set a greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal of 25% by 2030, and turned to the Plant Energy manager to help deliver that target.
Read more...
Compressed air drying and monitoring
Artic Driers International
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Artic Driers manufacturers the Sahara low dewpoint, heatless pressure swing air dryers with SANS 347 pressure code. These desiccant-rich pressure dryers comfortably obtain pressure dewpoints of -40°C.
Read more...