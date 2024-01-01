WearCheck team celebrates diagnostic milestone

Condition monitoring specialist company, WearCheck celebrated a noteworthy milestone recently when diagnostic manager, John Evans diagnosed his three millionth used oil sample at the company’s Durban laboratory. WearCheck’s scientists analyse used samples of oil and other machinery fluids like coolants, greases and fuel, using high-tech laboratory equipment and techniques to assess the condition of the engine or component being tested, and predict whether mechanical problems are imminent.
Evans heads up a highly experienced and professional team, which includes nine diagnosticians who have collectively analysed 12,5 million samples. Four of the diagnosticians in this team have diagnosed over one million samples each. Together, the Wearcheck diagnosticians hold many degrees and diplomas in a variety of engineering and scientific disciplines, and hail from various engineering and scientific backgrounds. This presents a vast amount of experience on which to draw when diagnosing oil samples. Their extensive level of experience leaves very few areas that are not covered in their combined diagnostic experience of over 200 years.
In addition to used oil analysis, WearCheck is a hub for many alternative condition monitoring services, including water analysis, transformer oil analysis, asset reliability care, lubricant-enabled reliability and advanced field services (non-destructive testing, rope testing, and technical compliance). The company’s services assist clients across a wide range of sectors, including mining, earthmoving, power generation, aviation, maritime, transport, and construction.
Innovative five-axis laser precession scanner
Motion Control & Drives
Motion control specialist, Aerotech has launched the AGV5D, an innovative five-axis laser precession scanner specially developed for laser micromachining. This makes it possible to create high-precision bores, contoured slots and other complex geometries with dimensional tolerances in the sub-micrometre range.
Read more...World’s first miniaturised, robot-assisted surgical device DNH Tradeserve t/a DNH Technologies
Motion Control & Drives
Swiss drive specialist, maxon, together with Virtual Incision, have developed the MIRA Surgical System. This is the world’s first miniaturised and robot-assisted surgical device. It works with the sterilisable maxon ECX Speed 6 and 8 mm drives.
Read more...Modular hydraulic control blocks for brake actuation
Motion Control & Drives
Electrohydraulic brake release valves are exposed to extreme loads, and can become uncontrollable in the event of a power failure. The experts at WEBER-HYDRAULIK GMBH have developed a practical, modular solution that ensures the safety of construction machinery, and is also suitable for a wide range of other vehicles with hydrostatic drive systems.
Read more...Variable speed drive for water challenges and green agriculture Schneider Electric South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
Schneider Electric South Africa has launched its Altivar Solar ATV320 variable speed drive, a solar-powered drive solution that is compatible with a wide range of water pumps, catering for water challenges and decarbonisation of irrigation pumping and agriprocessing machinery.
Read more...Local range of planetary units SEW-EURODRIVE
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
As SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa actively extends its offerings to customers, the SEW PPK and SEW P2.e industrial gearbox ranges are good examples of solutions that are well suited to the local business environment.