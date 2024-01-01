WearCheck team celebrates diagnostic milestone

November 2024

Condition monitoring specialist company, WearCheck celebrated a noteworthy milestone recently when diagnostic manager, John Evans diagnosed his three millionth used oil sample at the company’s Durban laboratory. WearCheck’s scientists analyse used samples of oil and other machinery fluids like coolants, greases and fuel, using high-tech laboratory equipment and techniques to assess the condition of the engine or component being tested, and predict whether mechanical problems are imminent.

Evans heads up a highly experienced and professional team, which includes nine diagnosticians who have collectively analysed 12,5 million samples. Four of the diagnosticians in this team have diagnosed over one million samples each. Together, the Wearcheck diagnosticians hold many degrees and diplomas in a variety of engineering and scientific disciplines, and hail from various engineering and scientific backgrounds. This presents a vast amount of experience on which to draw when diagnosing oil samples. Their extensive level of experience leaves very few areas that are not covered in their combined diagnostic experience of over 200 years.

In addition to used oil analysis, WearCheck is a hub for many alternative condition monitoring services, including water analysis, transformer oil analysis, asset reliability care, lubricant-enabled reliability and advanced field services (non-destructive testing, rope testing, and technical compliance). The company’s services assist clients across a wide range of sectors, including mining, earthmoving, power generation, aviation, maritime, transport, and construction.

