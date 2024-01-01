Energy measurement module for BL20 I/O System

By analysing the energy data directly in Codesys, users gain immediate insight into their energy efficiency, and can take appropriate measures to optimise it. The transparent presentation of energy data via clear dashboards, locally or in the cloud, enables users to monitor their energy consumption data effectively, anytime and anywhere. The energy measurement modules with IP20 protection are suitable for a wide range of industrial applications in many sectors, including mechanical engineering, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, packaging, and chemicals.

Turck’s BL20 energy measurement module enables precise monitoring of the energy consumption of single- or three-phase systems. The company is now expanding its BL20 I/O system with three-phase energy measurement modules for 1 A and 5 A current transformers to create a comprehensive energy management solution. The modules enable continuous monitoring of the energy consumption of single- or three-phase systems, and allow easy integration into existing systems via multiprotocol Ethernet (Profinet, EtherNet/IP, Modbus TCP), EtherCAT, OPC-UA or MQTT. The solution can also be expanded with analogue and IO-Link sensors to provide additional options for data acquisition and analysis.

Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.Anyone who wants to efficiently monitor the climate in control cabinets will find a comprehensive range of control cabinet monitors for the DIN rail in Turck Banner’s cabinet condition monitoring family.The Hot Dip Galvanizers Association of Southern Africa plays an important role in supporting the energy value chain – which spans clean, renewable and green energy – as it powers towards key sustainability targets.ACTOM High Voltage Equipment is currently in the process of manufacturing 400 kV and 132 kV high-voltage primary equipment for the Ummbila Emoyeni wind farm project in Mpumalanga.Online teaser: Turck Banner’s Q150 UHF RFID reader has an integrated Ethernet interface. The IP67 reader communicates directly with PC or PLC systems in industrial Ethernet networks having the four most important protocols, without the need for an additional interface.To listen to a symphony is one of the world’s great gifts. A conductor must ensure that instruments play beautifully as a whole and are kind to the ear and uplifting to the spirit yet shine in their individuality. The same can be said of a DERMS, which must effectively manage diverse energy sources to avoid compromising the grid’s integrity.Post-election periods in South Africa often see a renewed focus on infrastructure development, with a specific emphasis on directing investments towards the energy sector. This strategic approach aims to accelerate economic growth, address energy challenges, and ultimately uplift the overall standard of living for the populace.Africa is at a turning point, with the potential to shift from being a supplier of raw materials to becoming a leader in advanced manufacturing, particularly in the growing green hydrogen market. For this transformation to happen, African countries must work together, combining their resources and talents to build a strong local economy.Epiroc recently showcased a demonstrator of the first ever Down-The-Hole SmartROC D65 battery-electric drill rig at the MINExpo exhibition in Las Vegas.