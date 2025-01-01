ACTOM supplies high-voltage equipment to wind farm project

ACTOM High Voltage Equipment is currently in the process of manufacturing 400 kV and 132 kV high-voltage primary equipment for the Ummbila Emoyeni wind farm project, located between Bethal and Morgenzon in Mpumalanga.

Once completed, the Ummbila Emoyeni 900 MW hybrid renewable energy facility will be the largest facility of its kind in South Africa. Work is currently underway on phase 1 of the project, which will see 155 MW commissioned by late 2025 or early 2026. The project is being developed by Seriti Green, a subsidiary of coal mining company Seriti Resources, which focuses on mitigating climate change. The wind farm forms part of an agreement that will see clean power wheeled through the national grid to meet the carbon neutrality aspirations of Seriti Resources. Divisional CEO, Casbah Zwane says the company is supplying high-voltage circuit breakers, disconnectors, instrument transformers, and line traps to the wind farm.

Grid connection

“We are on track with the manufacturing of the equipment for phase 1 of the project, which is set to be completed by Q2 2025. Our scope of work is to supply high-voltage equipment that will be used for the grid connection of the wind farm. This is for both the Eskom Main Transmission Substation, where the wind farm eventually connects to, and the Eskom Distribution Substation used for switching purposes. We are essentially supplying most of the outdoor transmission and distribution equipment,” says Zwane.

Once the project is completed, Seriti Resources will use 75% of the wind farm’s output power to supply its coal mines. The company has yet to decide how the remaining 25% will be used. It is understood, however, that this amount of electricity could power up to about 265 000 South African households. By switching to renewables, the project is also set to cut Seriti Resources’ carbon footprint significantly.

“We are very proud to be associated with this project, given its environmental significance and the fact that it is likely to have a positive impact on climate change. We are equally proud of the fact that it is a very important project in terms of South Africa’s clean energy transition,” says Zwane. He notes that by supplying equipment to the wind farm project, ACTOM is able to showcase its capabilities not only in South Africa but also beyond the country’s borders.

Engineering and technical skills

“The project enables ACTOM to demonstrate its capabilities to the global markets in terms of both our engineering and technical skills, and our means and resources to supply projects of this scale. I expect that it will open other avenues for us going forward,” he adds. “We look forward to supporting Seriti and its stakeholders in phases of this project as it ramps up to 900 MW. It is an excellent achievement for us to be part of this value chain and project that supports local manufacturing and supply.”

ACTOM will provide support for the wind farm beyond the life of the current project, in the form of aftersales support and technical support, which will be provided promptly and efficiently. This is due to all the necessary skills and components being in the country and thus in close proximity to the project.

