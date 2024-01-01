ABB updates distributed control system

Leveraging 30 years of continuous innovation and reliability, ABB’s updated Freelance 2024 distributed control system (DCS) offers greater plant adaptability, faster and more reliable device communication, improved system security, and seamless data exchange. The updated version ensures futureproof upgrades for existing projects, and easy implementation in new projects.
“Today, more than ever, process industry plants need to be able to adapt quickly to stay relevant in a rapidly changing digital landscape with unpredictable market demands and increasing regulations,” said senior vice president of Process Automation Technology, Stefan Basenach. “Freelance 2024 is designed to help plant managers focus on strategic initiatives by simplifying operations and improving system flexibility. It meets current industrial demands, and prepares plants for future technological advancements.”
Freelance 2024 facilitates enhanced connectivity, faster data transfer, more precise control and monitoring of data, together with an improved network performance, leveraging the new PROFINET integration and support of Ethernet Advanced Physical Layer (APL).
With its scalability and integration capabilities, Freelance 2024 is designed to help plant operators reduce downtime, while simplifying tasks. NAMUR Open Architecture support via OPC UA ensures secure and more standardised data exchange across various systems and devices, increasing interoperability and simplifying the integration of new technologies. Plant agility is further enhanced thanks to Freelance 2024 controllers, which support Module Type Packages (MTP) for plug-and-play Modular Automation. As plant owners prepare for the next-generation workforce, Freelance 2024 helps bridge the skills gap with an intuitive, user-friendly interface that reduces training time and simplifies engineering, operations and maintenance.
