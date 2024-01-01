Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Pneumatics & Hydraulics



Print this page printer friendly version

Electrohydraulic shredding of galvanic waste

November 2024 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

Galvanised parts are among the last big challenges for recycling. Because recovering the materials they contain is very technically complex, previous procedures have generally concentrated on only one of the material fractions – usually the metals. These processes resulted in a low material purity that meant only downcycling of components was possible. These two factors made the costly and cumbersome recycling process barely economically viable in relation to the value of recovered material.

Now, ImpulsTec has taken up the gauntlet and is implementing shockwave or electrohydraulic shredding technology, which is not yet widespread in Germany, for the separation of complex material compounds in industrial processes. A custom-designed facility for stripping chrome-plated plastic parts through shockwave treatment, in combination with pre-shredding and magnetic separation, was commissioned at sanitary engineering manufacturer, Hansgrohe. This facility can separate production waste in bath and kitchen fittings with a resulting material purity of >99%, which makes it possible to reuse both material fractions in premium components.

Because Hansgrohe Group sets very high quality standards in terms of shower, bath and kitchen fittings, a certain level of production waste is unavoidable. “The chrome-plated ABS plastic parts used to be a real thorn in our side,” reports David Zapf, specialist for surface technology at Hansgrohe, referring to the housings for hand showers, pipe collars, knobs and buttons on fittings. To give its products the necessary robustness and durability in use, the manufacturer creates a highly stable connection between plastic and metal. On the one hand, this is an indicator of quality, however, on the other, it presents major challenges for reprocessing. “Because it was previously not possible for us to internally separate the thin galvanic layer from the ABS while preserving both material fractions before this project, we used to hand chrome-plated parts over to external recycling partners,” explains Zapf.

Pilot facility in three containers for outdoor installation

“Due to the local circumstances at Hansgrohe, the new facility had to be suitable for installation outdoors, and not exceed 22 m in length and 10 m in width,” explains ImpulsTec managing director, Stefan Eisert. “That’s why we designed the pilot facility to operate within three weatherproof container units.” As the galvanised parts to be recycled are of different sizes and complexity levels, the first container deals with pre-shredding and includes a screening column. The homogenous granulate obtained in this process is subject to proprietary shockwave treatment in the second stage. This involves the pre-treated raw material being placed into a water bath; brief ignition of an electric arc between two electrodes within the medium creates mechanical shockwaves that gradually separate the individual material fractions from one another. The used water is then filtered, and subsequently returned to the shockwave process in a closed loop.

The post-process material is conveyed to the third container and dried there. The individual material fractions are then separated by means of magnetic separation. The majority of this – 70 to 80% – is plastic. In order for this to be usable for new premium products, it must have a stable purity of >99%. The remaining material fraction is composed of copper, nickel and chrome from the galvanic coating, which is delivered to metal processing companies. “As this facility is a completely new concept, in the course of development we had to thoroughly test and optimise all process steps, and also their interlinking and interaction. Doing so means we are now able to fulfil Hansgrohe’s demanding requirements in terms of material purity,” adds Eisert.

Reuse of 98% of raw materials

At Hansgrohe, the new facility operates on 250 working days per year, for eight hours each day. This results in an annual throughput of 100 000 kg of chrome-plated plastic. “Thanks to electrohydraulic shredding, we can now reuse 98% of the raw materials from our production waste in this area,” reports Zapf. “This represents a major step toward our circular economy goal.”

The success of using electrohydraulic shredding of galvanised plastic parts to facilitate reuse of both material fractions marks a milestone for recycling technology in the industrial sector. Zapf also gives a positive summary of the collaboration with ImpulsTec. Hansgrohe is already examining the extent to which shockwave technology could even be used for future recycling of complete products − fittings that have already been used by customers. “The application of our newly developed stripping process for sanitary products was only the first step,” says Eisert. “In the automotive industry and in the electronics sector, our technology also opens up new possibilities for reuse of production waste and product components at the end of their lifecycle.”

For more information contact Hansgrohe, +49 78 36510, info@hansgrohe-group.com, www.hansgrohe-group.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

A leap forward in electrohydrostatic pump technology
Customized Motion Controls Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Moog has launched the EPU-G, the latest addition to its Electrohydrostatic Pump Unit portfolio.

Read more...
Revealing the value of filtration
Hydrasales Pneumatics & Hydraulics
The life and reliability of hydraulic systems are greatly affected by the presence of particulate contamination in the lubricant. However, in the face of potential contamination there is hope. The cleaner the fluid, the more reliable the system or process, and the longer the lifespan of its components.

Read more...
Bushings for movie prop platforms
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
A provider of engineering services in the hydraulics and pneumatics industry anticipates new orders in 2025 for movie prop platforms that use Vesconite bushings with a low coefficient of friction.

Read more...
Hydraulic pumps deliver high flow, convenience and precision
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Pneumatics & Hydraulics
BMG’s range of high-performance hydraulic electric Enerpac E-pulse pumps is critical to all 700 bar operating hydraulic systems. These portable E-pulse pumps have intelligent auto-cycle functionality and an efficient power-to-weight ratio to ensure dependable operation and high productivity in challenging industrial applications.

Read more...
Next-generation geothermal energy
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Startup Fervo Energy just made hot-rock history. The company says it is the first to demonstrate that an enhanced geothermal system can reliably produce electricity.

Read more...
Acoustic imaging detector for gas leaks and partial discharge
Artic Driers International Pneumatics & Hydraulics
The new SUTO iTEC S532 acoustic imaging detector provides an easy and effective way to locate pressurised air and gas leaks and partial discharge (PD) in industrial high-voltage environments.

Read more...
Compressed air solutions for efficient pneumatic conveying
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Moving goods through pipes from one point to another using air - pneumatic conveying - is an extremely efficient method of transporting a great variety of products, provided that the right system is used, and that it’s done correctly.

Read more...
Easy to use energy management tool for compressed air
Comtest Pneumatics & Hydraulics
For the efficient management of plant operations, the critical considerations include product quality, safety, downtime, and energy use. A production plant in Germany has set a greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal of 25% by 2030, and turned to the Plant Energy manager to help deliver that target.

Read more...
Compressed air drying and monitoring
Artic Driers International Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Artic Driers manufacturers the Sahara low dewpoint, heatless pressure swing air dryers with SANS 347 pressure code. These desiccant-rich pressure dryers comfortably obtain pressure dewpoints of -40°C.

Read more...
How to clean compressed air effectively
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
ISO-Reliability Partners has taken another step in bringing to market highly effective solutions to combat contamination in all its forms. The locally designed and patented Air Wizard inline water trap is proudly manufactured in South Africa. It has been SABS tested for the separation of water, oily fluids, rust and solid particulates from pneumatic compressed air or gas lines.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved