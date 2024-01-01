Editor's Choice
Data Acquisition & Telemetry



The industrial era of wireless telemetry and radio communication

November 2024 Data Acquisition & Telemetry

By Kobus Vermeulen, direct sales executive, Process Automation at Schneider Electric.

Worldwide, there has been a concerted effort to phase out older network technologies like 2G and 3G. The radio spectrum is finite, and while difficult to imagine, these older mobile technologies are literally taking up valuable space.

To place it into perspective, groundbreaking for its day, 2G and its subsequent standards GPRS and EDGE are almost obsolete. They offer download speeds of a mere 114 Kbps, which is eyewateringly slower than today’s 5G connections. For some, it might feel that we’re arranging a radio spectrum funeral, but it’s good news. In its place, 4G and 5G are offering blistering speeds of 10 to 20 Gbps, and moreover, wireless telemetry and radio communication systems are becoming major tools in today’s industrial settings.

Wireless telemetry and radio communication in context

Today’s advanced wireless telemetry offers a range of benefits that go beyond cost savings. They include greater flexibility and mobility, remote monitoring capability, and enhanced safety. It also allows for real-time data transmission, which improves decision-making processes and ensures faster responses to operational changes. These features have made wireless telemetry systems a more scalable and adaptable option, further increasing its adoption in industrial settings.

Radio-based systems, when compared to 2G, support enhanced data rates, offering faster and more efficient communication. Additionally, radio-based systems provide improved coverage, especially in challenging environments where the reliability of connectivity is critical for smooth operations. The interoperability of modern radio systems − with various devices and protocols − also makes it a compelling choice for industrial operators looking to futureproof their communication networks.

The transition to radio telemetry

The move to radio-based telemetry, however, presents its own set of challenges. Infrastructure redesigns are often required to facilitate line-of-sight communication, which may involve significant reconfiguration of network layouts and installation of new radio masts. This process therefore requires careful planning to address potential interference and ensure comprehensive signal coverage across industrial facilities.

However, and conversely, the transition offers exciting opportunities; industrial operators can leverage the flexibility of radio systems to design tailored solutions that meet specific requirements. Furthermore, the deployment of new radio infrastructure allows for scalability, accommodating future expansion, while also integrating advanced features like mesh networking and improved data rates.


Kobus Vermeulen, direct sales executive, Process Automation at Schneider Electric.

4G and LTE in industrial settings

The adoption of LTE and 4G networks in industrial communication is expected to deliver significant benefits, particularly in terms of operational efficiency.

High-speed data transfer and improved bandwidth enable real-time transmission of large volumes of data, enhancing monitoring capabilities, and supporting time-sensitive applications. The reliability and scalability offered by these advanced networks ensure that industrial systems remain adaptable to future demands, reducing downtime and operational disruptions.

Moreover, LTE and 4G networks facilitate remote access and control, allowing industrial operators to manage equipment and processes from off-site locations. This reduces the need for onsite monitoring and maintenance, which is not only cost-effective, but also improves overall operational flexibility.

Real-world solutions

Schneider Electric’s Datalog A-4G Datalogger has been designed to overcome the limitations of outdated bandwidths, providing a robust solution for modern industrial communication needs.

The Datalog A-4G offers higher data transfer speeds, remote monitoring capabilities, and advanced security features, all of which are essential for ensuring the reliable and secure operation of industrial systems.

Looking at Schneider Electric’s telemetry solutions, these include Foxboro scada remote terminal units (RTUs), which have been designed for efficient, cost-effective process automation. Their modular construction and advanced features make configuration and operation reliable, even in demanding applications.

Schneider Electric’s Triodata radios come in both licensed and licence-free wireless solutions for scada and remote telemetry applications. And lastly there is EcoStruxure Geo SCADA Expert, which has been optimised for managing remote assets spread across geographically dispersed infrastructure.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


