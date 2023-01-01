Bühler Johannesburg transforms Little Star Daycare Centre

November 2024 News





Little Star Daycare in Vanderbijlpark has undergone a remarkable transformation, thanks to the generous support of Bühler Johannesburg. What began as a charitable effort to enhance the playground and provide minor renovations evolved into a comprehensive refurbishment of the entire facility. Initiated in 2023, the project was a collaborative effort involving Bühler Johannesburg and Eskom.

Magdaline Gololo, principal and owner of Little Star Daycare, expressed her gratitude. “Bühler asked me what changes I envisioned, and they delivered beyond my expectations. The entire facility has been renovated, from classrooms to the playground.” The renovation project, spearheaded by Bühler Johannesburg, aimed to create a safer and more conducive learning environment for the children. Improvements included refurbished classrooms, upgraded kitchen facilities, and a completely renovated playground, addressing longstanding challenges faced by Little Star.

“Bühler not only met our needs, but also enhanced our capacity to serve the community,” she added. In addition to their extensive support, Bühler facilitated training opportunities for two educators in early childhood development and nutrition. “The renovation of Little Star Daycare reflects our dedication to nurturing future generations and supporting local communities,” said human resources business partner, Bernadette Botha.

Reflecting on the impact of the renovations, Gololo concluded: “Our new facility ensures that the children receive the care and education they deserve. We remain committed to supporting our community, especially vulnerable families.”

For more information contact Taryn Browne, Bühler Southern Africa, +27 11 801 3500 , taryn.browne@buhlergroup.com, www.buhlergroup.com





