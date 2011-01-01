Referro Systems partners with Festo in Northern Cape

November 2024 News



Adrian van Wyk, Referro Systems managing director.

Referro Systems has been recognised as an Authorised Official Partner Candidate for Festo in the Northern Cape, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to delivering best-in-class automation solutions to customers. The Festo Official Partner Candidate Network ensures that customers can access the full range of Festo’s product portfolio, while receiving consistently high levels of technical knowledge and support.

“This partnership aligns with our mission to enhance our direct sales operations, and will bring a broader range of solutions to our customers situated in the remote Northern Cape, where clients often face difficulties sourcing specialised equipment and components for their operations. Quick access to essential components means that they can now maintain operations without significant downtime,” says Referro Systems managing director, Adrian van Wyk.

To become an Official Partner, stockists like Referro Systems must undergo extensive audit and training processes. “This rigorous evaluation ensures that we can provide local stockholding and service, while introducing our customers to cutting-edge innovation in automation. As an Official Partner, we are dedicated to meeting Festo’s stringent requirements,” he adds. “Referro Systems will also gain access to the latest technology and application advice that Festo has to offer. As such, we will be able to enhance our productivity and maintain competitive advantage in today’s fast-paced market.” Addressing logistical and support challenges inherent in serving clients in the Northern Cape, Referro Systems can now ensure timely service and expert support, further empowering local industry at their doorstep.

For more information contact Referro Systems, +27 12 349 1297 , info@referro.co.za, www.referro.co.za





