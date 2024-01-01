Miniature position sensor for precision motion control

November 2024 Sensors & Transducers





Harold G. Schaevitz Industries has released the ILPS-13Z Series miniature linear variable inductive transducer (LVIT) position sensor. Made in the USA, this innovative sensor is designed to deliver exceptional performance and reliability for a wide range of industrial and laboratory applications, including automotive R&D, motorsports, motion control, medical, military and aerospace.

The ILPS-13Z series sensor features a ruggedised design with a 1,3 cm OD stainless steel housing, incorporating an inductive coil and spoiler combination that eliminates the wear and dithering issues commonly associated with potentiometer-type sensors. The integrated amplifier electronics remove the need for an external signal conditioner, streamlining installation and operation.

Features of the ILPS-13Z include:

• Contactless operation: Eliminates wear from dither or cycling.

• I/O: 15-30 V DC input with an option of four different analogue outputs, including 0-10 V DC and 4-20 mA.

• Versatile range: Available in ranges from 2,5 to 200 mm.

• Compact and durable: 13 mm diameter stainless steel housing, rated to IP67.

• Flexible configurations: Radial cable exit version with swivel rod eye ends, and axial termination versions with either M12 connector or cable.

The ILPS-13Z series is constructed from industrial-duty materials to resist dust, water, temperature, shock and vibration, ensuring reliable performance in the harshest environments. For added convenience, a mini-connector can be installed on the adjacent wire lead termination end upon request.

For more information contact Neill Murphy, Harold G. Schaevitz Industries, +1 248 636 1515 , nom@hgsind.com, www.hgsind.com





