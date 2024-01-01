Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Higher level cybersecurity certification for Schneider Electric

November 2024 IT in Manufacturing

Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IT Network Management Card 3 (NMC3) platform has obtained a new and higher level of cybersecurity certification, making it the first data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) network card to achieve IEC 62443-4-2 Security Level 2 (SL2) designation from the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

TÜV Rheinland, one of the world’s largest and leading testing providers, has independently certified the NMC3 platform, ensuring vendor products designed for data centre and distributed IT environments meet a set of well-defined security requirements, and undergo thorough testing and assessment.

This new and higher level of cybersecurity certification underscores Schneider Electric’s commitment to leading the industry in secure operations and better protection against cyberthreats. SL2 certification provides more stringent requirements and increased security resiliency than SL1, which was obtained last year.

In addition to the new standard, TÜV Rheinland has certified Schneider Electric and the cybersecurity processes used to develop its products, including the NMC3, as ISASecure Secure Development Lifecycle Assurance (SDLA) compliant. The NMC3 is embedded in the majority of Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IT DCIM products, and provides a robust, remotely accessible management application over the network for critical power and cooling infrastructure.

“According to the 2024 Allianz Risk Barometer, cyber incidents are ranked as the number one business concern. At an average reported cost of more than $4 million an incident, we understand why cybersecurity tops the priority list for CIOs,” said Kevin Brown, SVP for EcoStruxure IT, Data Centre Business, Schneider Electric. “With the IEC 62443-4-2 SL2 and ISASecure SDLA cybersecurity certifications, Schneider Electric is leading the industry with this dual certification, helping to reduce risks to critical infrastructure.”

Simplifying the process of installing firmware

Companies are challenged to keep up with firmware updates. Many enterprise customers manage their critical power and cooling infrastructure with their own in-house management tools, third-party network management tools, or building management systems. These systems do not know when the firmware at connected endpoints – particularly in distributed and edge environments − requires an update.

The EcoStruxure IT Secure NMC System offers improved embedded firmware management, thanks to a new dedicated tool. The Secure NMC System Tool transforms the cumbersome process of researching and installing the latest firmware on all devices, making the process up to 90% faster. Users no longer need to search for firmware on an ad hoc basis, check to see if that firmware is the latest one for the device, and read the release notes to understand what is included in the new version before they download it and update their device. Instead, the Secure NMC System Tool notifies customers that new firmware is available and directs them to install the new version.

The benefits of the Secure NMC System include:

• Eliminates fear of becoming outdated: Simplifies firmware management, making it up to 90% faster and reducing risk

• Achieves consistent compliance: Customers have a systematic, standardised approach to cybersecurity updates for their critical power and cooling infrastructure

• Reduces exposure to potential attack: IEC 62443-4-2 SL2 and ISASecure SDLA cybersecurity certifications, combined with the Secure NMC System Tool, ensure connected devices are protected with the latest security updates.

“EcoStruxure IT is providing customers with a powerful approach − the flexibility to manage their IT infrastructure as they choose, and to do it simply while also managing their cybersecurity compliance. Being secure doesn’t mean it has to be difficult,” Brown said. “We are the first in the industry providing this solution as we continue our commitment to enable resilient, secure and sustainable IT infrastructure.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Solar-powered drive solution for water pumps
Schneider Electric South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Schneider Electric South Africa has launched its Altivar Solar ATV320 variable speed drive (VSD), a solar-powered drive solution that is compatible with a wide range of water pumps, catering for water challenges and decarbonisation of irrigation pumping and agriprocessing machinery.

Read more...
Development of motor control units for automotive industry
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
SEDEMAC has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software, which is used in the development of its motor control units and engine control units. The motor control units are used in EVs, hybrids, ebikes and power tools, while the engine control units are used for off-road and on-road engines.

Read more...
Cybersecurity and cyber resilience – the integrated components of a robust cyber risk management strategy
IT in Manufacturing
Organisations continuously face numerous cyberthreats in today’s digital landscape, and while many prioritise cybersecurity to safeguard digital assets, their strategies for cyber resilience often become neglected.

Read more...
The industrial era of wireless telemetry and radio communication
Schneider Electric South Africa Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Today’s advanced wireless telemetry offers a range of benefits that go beyond cost savings, including greater flexibility and mobility, remote monitoring capabilities, and enhanced safety.

Read more...
Sustainable last-mile delivery electric trucks
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Workhorse Group, an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industrial software as it builds electric trucks for sustainable last-mile delivery.

Read more...
South Africa’s role in the AGI revolution
IT in Manufacturing
AI has found its way into general conversation after the emergence of large language models like ChatGPT. However, the discussion is increasingly turning to the search for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), which could entirely change the game.

Read more...
Predictive asset performance management with ABB Ability Genix
ABB South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The ABB Ability Genix APM suite is a comprehensive asset management platform powered by AI, IIoT and model-based predictive data analytics. This enables a paradigm shift towards a more proactive and predictive asset management approach.

Read more...
Intelligent automation primed for $47 billion revenue by 2030
IT in Manufacturing
According to GlobalData, the intelligent automation market is set to grow from $18 billion in 2023 to $47 billion in 2030, driven by advancements in AI, particularly the rapid adoption of generative AI.

Read more...
Distributed energy resource management systems: a grid symphony
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
To listen to a symphony is one of the world’s great gifts. A conductor must ensure that instruments play beautifully as a whole and are kind to the ear and uplifting to the spirit yet shine in their individuality. The same can be said of a DERMS, which must effectively manage diverse energy sources to avoid compromising the grid’s integrity.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved