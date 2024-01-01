Bushings for movie prop platforms
November 2024
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
A provider of engineering services in the hydraulics and pneumatics industry anticipates new orders in 2025 for movie prop platforms that use Vesconite bushings with a low coefficient of friction. It hopes to produce several platforms in 2025, which will add to the number of platforms that it has produced since its first foray into the movie industry in May 2005.
These platforms are engineered to handle heavy movie props, some of which weigh up to 40 tons. Using hydraulic technology and control systems, the platforms are capable of tilting props from side to side by 10°, providing the necessary movement for realistic and dynamic cinematic effects.
Each platform is equipped with several Vesconite bushings, laid out in a configuration to suit the movement required for each specific application. These bushings are mounted on a 100 mm steel shaft and ensure the smooth motion of the system.
While the hydraulic system supplier to the movie industry cannot divulge specific details about the movie props due to confidentiality agreements within the film industry, it is known that the engineering firm supplies several production companies in Cape Town.
“We are proud to be part of creative solutions for movie props that are often highly memorable components in films,” says Nadia Swart from Vesconite Bearings.
For more information contact Deborah Spicer, Vesconite, +27 11 616 1111, deborah@vesconite.com, www.vesconite.com
Further reading:
Next-gen air compressors for plastics manufacturer
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Integrated Air Solutions has reinforced its partnership with global compressor manufacturer, ABC Compressors by facilitating the installation and commissioning of two next-generation direct-drive ABC machines for a prominent plastic manufacturer in South Africa.
Read more...
Electrohydraulic shredding of galvanic waste
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Galvanised parts are among the last big challenges for recycling. ImpulsTec is implementing shockwave or electrohydraulic shredding technology, for the separation of complex material compounds in industrial processes.
Read more...
A leap forward in electrohydrostatic pump technology
Customized Motion Controls
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Moog has launched the EPU-G, the latest addition to its Electrohydrostatic Pump Unit portfolio.
Read more...
Revealing the value of filtration
Hydrasales
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
The life and reliability of hydraulic systems are greatly affected by the presence of particulate contamination in the lubricant. However, in the face of potential contamination there is hope. The cleaner the fluid, the more reliable the system or process, and the longer the lifespan of its components.
Read more...
Hydraulic pumps deliver high flow, convenience and precision
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
BMG’s range of high-performance hydraulic electric Enerpac E-pulse pumps is critical to all 700 bar operating hydraulic systems. These portable E-pulse pumps have intelligent auto-cycle functionality and an efficient power-to-weight ratio to ensure dependable operation and high productivity in challenging industrial applications.
Read more...
Next-generation geothermal energy
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Startup Fervo Energy just made hot-rock history. The company says it is the first to demonstrate that an enhanced geothermal system can reliably produce electricity.
Read more...
Acoustic imaging detector for gas leaks and partial discharge
Artic Driers International
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
The new SUTO iTEC S532 acoustic imaging detector provides an easy and effective way to locate pressurised air and gas leaks and partial discharge (PD) in industrial high-voltage environments.
Read more...
Compressed air solutions for efficient pneumatic conveying
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Moving goods through pipes from one point to another using air - pneumatic conveying - is an extremely efficient method of transporting a great variety of products, provided that the right system is used, and that it’s done correctly.
Read more...
Easy to use energy management tool for compressed air
Comtest
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
For the efficient management of plant operations, the critical considerations include product quality, safety, downtime, and energy use. A production plant in Germany has set a greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal of 25% by 2030, and turned to the Plant Energy manager to help deliver that target.
Read more...
Compressed air drying and monitoring
Artic Driers International
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Artic Driers manufacturers the Sahara low dewpoint, heatless pressure swing air dryers with SANS 347 pressure code. These desiccant-rich pressure dryers comfortably obtain pressure dewpoints of -40°C.
Read more...