Bushings for movie prop platforms

November 2024 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

A provider of engineering services in the hydraulics and pneumatics industry anticipates new orders in 2025 for movie prop platforms that use Vesconite bushings with a low coefficient of friction. It hopes to produce several platforms in 2025, which will add to the number of platforms that it has produced since its first foray into the movie industry in May 2005.

These platforms are engineered to handle heavy movie props, some of which weigh up to 40 tons. Using hydraulic technology and control systems, the platforms are capable of tilting props from side to side by 10°, providing the necessary movement for realistic and dynamic cinematic effects.





Each platform is equipped with several Vesconite bushings, laid out in a configuration to suit the movement required for each specific application. These bushings are mounted on a 100 mm steel shaft and ensure the smooth motion of the system.

While the hydraulic system supplier to the movie industry cannot divulge specific details about the movie props due to confidentiality agreements within the film industry, it is known that the engineering firm supplies several production companies in Cape Town.

“We are proud to be part of creative solutions for movie props that are often highly memorable components in films,” says Nadia Swart from Vesconite Bearings.

For more information contact Deborah Spicer, Vesconite, +27 11 616 1111 , deborah@vesconite.com, www.vesconite.com





