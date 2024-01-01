Revealing the value of filtration

November 2024 Pneumatics & Hydraulics





The life and reliability of hydraulic systems are greatly affected by the presence of particulate contamination in the lubricant. Only 10 grams of particulate matter are needed to elevate the contamination level of 10 000 litres of perfectly clean hydraulic fluid to an ISO 4406 value of 19/17/14. This is the minimum acceptable standard in hydraulic and lube systems. It’s a stark reminder of how a tiny amount of contamination can have significant consequences.

However, in the face of potential contamination there is hope. The cleaner the fluid, the more reliable the system or process, and the longer the lifespan of its components. Contamination monitoring of hydraulic fluids is the simplest and most cost-effective monitoring technique available, and should rightfully take its place as a frontline technique in any maintenance regime. By staying vigilant and proactive in monitoring contamination levels, maintenance teams can mitigate risks, enhance system reliability, and extend the lifespan of critical components, ultimately reducing the likelihood of costly downtime or breakdowns.

Including oil condition monitoring in your maintenance programme is paramount. Hydrasales specialises in products tailored to both fixed and portable needs. Online measurement means that you are seeing the true and real-time behaviour of the system, whereas offline sampling is exposed to a number of variables prior to the fluid passing through the particle counter.

Think of it like this: just as you’ve got to spend money to make money, sometimes you’ve got to spend upfront to save big down the line. Benjamin Franklin had it right when he said, “If you think education is expensive, try ignorance.” In the realm of industrial or mobile equipment maintenance, it’s all about making the case for proactive investment over reactive fixes. Sure, it might seem easier to deal with problems as they arise, but that’s a bit like waiting for a heart attack before you start taking care of your health.

So, let’s delve into the crux of the matter. Why does eliminating the smallest particle of dirt or contaminant hold such significance? Firstly, there’s the matter of preventive measures. Identifying the sources of contaminants, whether dirt, coal dust or other particulates, and implementing strategies to block or negate their ingress into the system is paramount. Basic system inspections, which reveal possible areas of dirt infiltration like a leaking rod seal, a damaged tank lid gasket, or a loose filler cap, can result in significant savings when compared to the potential consequences of uncontrolled contamination.

Having taken the initial step towards eliminating contamination, the question arises: “Is it sufficient?” This is where Hydrasales can step in to help. Hydrasales Contamination and Filtration specialist, Chris Banks says: “Leveraging our expertise, we can assist systems engineers in upgrading filtration systems or procuring the appropriate filtration components tailored to your equipment’s needs. Sometimes, what appears to be a modest investment, like enhancing the filler breather, can prove pivotal in preserving oil cleanliness.”

Consider the consequences when contaminants breach your system and the machinery’s defences. Wear and tear inevitably ensue, as seemingly innocuous particles wreak havoc within the system. Here, effective filtration emerges as a preemptive solution, forestalling damage and staving off exorbitant repair costs in the long run.

Proper positioning of filtration is crucial in both industrial and mobile equipment. Equally important is the selection of the right products, and the optimal combination thereof. Simplified, this can be categorised into three main types:

• Suction filtration: This shields the pump from receiving large contaminants. It is typically achieved through a mesh wire media.

• Inline pressure filtration: This safeguards the system downstream from the pump, protecting manifold blocks, control valves, and other delicate components including hydraulic motors, cylinders, and gearboxes. Microfibre media is commonly used for highly efficient filtration.

• Return line filtration: Whether inline or tank-mounted, this ensures that clean fluid is sent back from the operating system to the fluid reservoir. Various media options are available for these applications, depending on the specific system requirements.

Why not partner with Hydrasales to select the most suitable filtration solutions tailored to your specific machinery and operational requirements? The company ensures that you’re equipped with the most effective defence against contamination, thereby safeguarding your assets and minimising maintenance expenses. In essence, the heart of industrial maintenance lies in prudent investments today to avert substantial losses tomorrow. Let’s ensure that your filtration systems are robust and effective, safeguarding your assets and securing a prosperous future for your operations.

Credit(s)

Hydrasales





