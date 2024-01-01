Diagnostic services for optimised operations and protection of critical plant assets

November 2024

The SKF Rotating Equipment Performance Centre (REP) provides anyone from anywhere with easy access to a comprehensive suite of advanced condition monitoring, analytical and diagnostic solutions. “Customers simply need to collect necessary data from their plant equipment and upload it to the cloud. Applying our integrated engineering expertise, software and analytical tools, we convert this critical data into actionable engineering insights on how to protect and optimise plant assets for enhanced operational performance,” explains John Storm, SKF’s connected technologies manager.

“We constantly explore methods to reduce component failure and extend equipment life,” notes Storm. “Our capabilities include the remanufacture of critical components, such as large-sized bearings, at our Reman Centre in Jet Park, Johannesburg. This offers not only cost savings for customers, but also benefits for the environment by reducing the use of raw material and CO 2 emissions compared to manufacturing new bearings.”

“As a knowledge-driven engineering company, we wanted to advance our diagnostic and reporting services,” says Storm. “We scaled up our capabilities and enriched our engineering expertise. We now deliver analysed diagnostics and machine health insights via the cloud to our SKF engineering specialists. They subsequently develop quick-response solutions for potential issues in the field for proactive maintenance.”

SKF recognises the fact that customers use various analytical methods and network environments to consolidate data from their plant equipment. Rather than developing standalone black box systems, the company uses highly flexible architecture specially designed to offer a range of integration levels and possibilities, ranging from local SKF hardware solutions to fully connected cloud-based systems. “We never impose a single connectivity architecture on plant operators, rather offering versatile solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into any environment with straightforward, flexible onsite implementation,” he explains. “Moreover, our solutions also support LTE and GPS wireless networks when Ethernet connectivity is unavailable. If there is zero connectivity, we can manually download data from SKF devices to a cellular device, which can then be taken to a location with data access for uploading to the cloud.”

Data collection using handheld or online devices is the first step in connecting equipment to the SKF REP Centre. SKF provides a range of technology solutions from entry-level options to advanced permanent asset management systems to accommodate various applications for data collection and network connectivity. Handheld devices include the SKF Quick Collect sensor, the next-generation Microlog Analyser DBx, Axios, and the wireless IMx-1 condition monitoring systems. These instruments can sync with Android or iOS smart devices to transmit data via the cloud to the REP Centre. Here, engineers offer more advanced diagnostics, identify early signs of failure, and recommend application-specific engineering changes required to keep equipment healthy.

SKF recommends the Quick Collect, Axios, and IMx-1 systems for high-speed applications above 600 rpm, and lower criticality assets that require less data uploading. More sophisticated solutions are needed for low-speed vibration monitoring, which is typically associated with critical, large and heavy equipment such as conveyor drives, crushers and grinding mills. These complex machines are often found in challenging environments like mining sites or fixed processing plants. For such advanced applications, SKF recommends fully-wired online sensor systems connected to the SKF IMx-8 or IMx-16 data logging systems, specifically designed for low-speed rotating equipment analytics that require high-resolution data in the lower frequency ranges, to get the spectral quality required for detailed analysis.

For a more permanent approach to equipment performance management, SKF offers a semi-online solution that features the installation of wireless sensors on plant equipment that are connected to SKF Enlight Collect IMx-1 gateway devices. The IMx-1 meshable device has a range of 20 to 30 metres from the sensors, depending on plant density. It can support up to 100 sensors connected via a 2,4 GHz wireless mesh network to a single gateway. Typically set to collect data daily, the IP69-rated, battery-powered wireless sensors are designed with an expected nominal battery life of five years.

SKF has extended its REP services into the rest of Africa, prioritising mining as a key growth sector. “We recently introduced SKF Axios in a bid to enhance access to our REP Centre from remote locations across the continent,” continues Storm. “This cost-effective, cloud-based condition monitoring solution, hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), features easy-to-navigate software and dashboards.” He says that Axios is an excellent entry-level device for those new to condition monitoring. The system improves over time by adjusting its acceptable thresholds based on the initial specifications and conditions set for each machine.

