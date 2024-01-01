Radiometric density measurements are used wherever conventional measurement techniques fail. Successful applications can be found in a wide variety of industries, especially where harsh process environments and difficult measuring conditions prevail, such as extreme temperatures, high pressure, dust, or corrosive and abrasive media. Berthold‘s density measuring systems are used for continuous process monitoring on pipelines and in vessels. Density, concentration and solids content can thus be determined without contact and without changing or affecting the flow properties of the measured material. The measurement can be performed on liquids and mixtures of any type, including acids, alkalis, solutions, emulsions, and suspensions. It is also possible to determine the bulk density of solids such as granulates or powders.
A radiometric measurement is a system consisting of a source that emits radiation, and a detector that can detect that radiation. Gamma radiation is attenuated when penetrating pipes and vessels. The amount of attenuation depends on the density of the product inside. The higher the density, the higher is the attenuation, and the less radiation reaches the detector. The measurement is not influenced by pressure, temperature, viscosity, colour or chemical properties of the product to be measured. This results in a high level of reliability, combined with freedom from maintenance, even under harsh operating and environmental conditions.
As an expert for radiometric density measurements, Berthold offers a comprehensive range of system families.
These differ both in their performance spectrum and approval types. Within each detector series there is a choice of several detector types of different scintillator size and material.
