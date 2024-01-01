Temperature monitoring in dairies

November 2024 Temperature Measurement

Milk is a natural product whose processing requires precise temperature settings. The Berchtesgadener Land dairy uses innovative temperature sensors from ifm in key process areas. These special sensors continuously monitor themselves, ensuring compliance with the highest safety standards, and optimising the quality of the dairy products. Situated in the picturesque foothills of the Alps, the dairy processes around 300 million kg of milk every year. It is used to make premium products such as bottled milk, whipping cream, butter, natural yoghurt, kefir, and buttermilk.

Temperature monitoring

The quality of all milk products depends on maintaining precise temperatures throughout the entire dairy process. High-precision sensors guarantee defined temperatures along the entire process chain, from the inbound delivery of the milk in the tankers, to processing and intermediate storage, to outbound delivery of the processed final products. This extends to secondary processes such as cleaning and sterilisation to ensure compliance with statutory regulations and hygiene standards.

Reliable measured values

The TCC temperature sensor was developed by ifm for monitoring temperatures at critical points. What makes it special is its integrated permanent self-monitoring function. Christian Doll, technical sales engineer at ifm, explains: “The TCC temperature sensor uses two thermally coupled sensor elements, a sensing element and a reference element to conduct precise measurements in the sensor tip. The measured temperature value is generated by the sensing element and provided via the analogue output or IO-Link. The reference element is used for comparison purposes and to verify the process value. Possible effects of ageing cause inaccuracies in temperature measurement, and can be identified by a drift between the sensing element and reference element. A warning is triggered if the temperature difference exceeds the predefined calibration check limit.”

Another advantage of this integrated diagnostic function is that there is no need for a second monitoring sensor to be installed at critical points. This significantly reduces the costs of hardware, installation and calibration. Instead of being replaced regularly, the TCC can be replaced as needed. The special sensor automatically detects when its accuracy tolerance is reached and alerts the user. Only then is replacement necessary, thereby avoiding unnecessary preventive replacement.

The calibrated process values of the TCC sensor can be considered reliable until the accuracy tolerance is reached. This way, the sensor guarantees maximum measurement value reliability, and contributes to maintaining consistently high product quality. Every TCC is delivered ex-works with an ISO three-point calibration certificate, which also contributes to quality assurance.

Digital data transmission and diagnostics with IO-Link

In addition to the conventional integration of the sensor via analogue output (4-20 mA), and the diagnostic switching output, the TCC can be connected via IO-Link. This digital communication offers advanced diagnostic options such as reading the temperature values of the two measuring elements separately. This allows the user to recognise trends in drift behaviour early. This function enables early identification of calibration requirements and timely planning of device replacement. In addition, the IO-Link is used to set the parameters for the sensors, for example, to determine the drift limit.

Won over by TCC

The dairy has been won over by the advantages offered by the TCC. “The temperature sensors from ifm can be used to ensure high product quality. We use them for in-process measurement of product temperature, cleaning temperature and sterilisation temperature. Because the sensor contains two temperature probes, the process remains stable, even if one of the measurement probes is effective, because the sensor continues to send the measurement signal of the other measurement element to the controller. These sensors were chosen not only based on their attractive price, but also on their food-safe resistance to alkalis, acids and disinfectants,” explains Andreas Holleis, head of Process Engineering and Automation at the dairy.

Partnership with ifm

In addition to the temperature sensors, the dairy also uses numerous other ifm sensors, including pressure sensors in pipes and tanks, and inductive sensors on valve manifolds. Plant manager Lorenz Engljähringer explains: “We’ve been working in close partnership with ifm for decades. For us, this is an important building block in manufacturing high-quality products and making the process safe and efficient. Having trust in measured values is important, but only continuous self-monitoring guarantees a 100% reliable measured value. This is essential in sensitive processes, such as milk production, that demand the highest quality. The TCC from ifm makes a key contribution to this.”

ifm - South Africa





