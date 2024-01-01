Editor's Choice
How to claim CPD points

November 2024 SAIMC

SAIMC makes it possible for you to claim CPD points for attending courses and technical meetings, or completing an online quiz on a SA Instrumentation & Control magazine. Once you have completed the course or attended the presentation, all you need to do is submit your claim to ECSA with the relevant Validation Number and Unique Verification Number. In the case of a quiz you can download your certificate and submit it in the same way.

Visit www.instrumentation.co.za/ex/cpd.pdf for a list of the available courses with contact details, Validation Numbers and Verification Numbers.


Credit(s)

Tel: +2711 3122445
Email: ina@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za/sac/
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC Supplier Advisory Council


