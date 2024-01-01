How to claim CPD points

SAIMC makes it possible for you to claim CPD points for attending courses and technical meetings, or completing an online quiz on a SA Instrumentation & Control magazine. Once you have completed the course or attended the presentation, all you need to do is submit your claim to ECSA with the relevant Validation Number and Unique Verification Number. In the case of a quiz you can download your certificate and submit it in the same way.

A couple of sessions at various dealers, a wrong delivery, a failed holiday plan, a two-week unplanned vacation and 32 kg of steel on the back seat awaited us as we left South Africa on a dream holiday. But let me start at the beginning.At the most recent SAIMC Secunda technical evening, Jenine Jansen van Vuuren, sales account manager from Comtest Technologies, gave a presentation on the calibration of process instruments.The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its October technology meeting, not on the first Wednesday of the month as usual, but on the second Wednesday to accommodate the very interesting presenter, Nico Erasmus from Abacus Automation.The October Technology Evening was hosted by Pepperl+Fuchs. Patience Moila, the enterprise mobility expert for sub-Saharan Africa, presented on ‘Lone Worker Protection for the Mobile worker 4.0’.The Johannesburg branch of the SAIMC recently held its annual Golf Day at Jackal Creek.Grey imports are a problem worldwide, not least in the automation industry in South Africa. The Supplier Advisory Council (SAC) operates under the umbrella of SAIMC, and is tackling this problem head-on.SAIMC makes it possible for you to claim CPD points for attending courses and technical meetings, or completing an online quiz on amagazine.People depend on accurate information and their own reasoning and belief systems to draw conclusions or make decisions. However, when they are inundated with fake news, the reliability of the information they receive is compromised.The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its technology meeting on 4 September at the Premier Inn in Pinetown. Following the success of the first discussion group held in July, the topic this month was ‘SmartAt the recent Johannesburg branch technical event, the presentation was by Jenine Jansen Van Vuuren from Comtest, with the topic ‘To Measure Is To Know’.