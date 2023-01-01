RS South Africa showcases mining products and solutions

November 2024 News

RS South Africa recently exhibited at MTE Steelport in Limpopo, and MTE Sibanye-Stillwater in Gauteng. Steelport is a mining town in the Sekhukhune District Municipality of Limpopo. It is close to major chrome and platinum mining operations, including Samancor Chrome’s Eastern Chrome Mines, Tubatse Ferrochrome, and Tubatse alloys. Samancor’s operations in the area are extensive, with Eastern Chrome Mines comprising three underground mines, two opencast mines, four surface beneficiation plants and four tailings retreatment plants.

In the heart of Johannesburg’s gold-rich region lies Sibanye-Stillwater Gold Division, one of South Africa’s largest gold producers, and the host of MTE’s Sibanye-Stillwater Gold Division expo. The division’s mines extract and process gold-bearing ore, producing beneficiated ore that undergoes further refining.

“RS is well-positioned to supply the mining industry with high-quality, robust products designed for arduous and demanding operational conditions. We partner with our suppliers to offer specialised equipment suitable for these tough environments,” says RS sales director Erick Wessels.

The company spotlighted its RS PRO range, a comprehensive line of high-quality, cost-effective products tailored for the mining and industrial sectors. The RS PRO range covers a broad spectrum of technologies, including electrical installations, automation, control and personal protective equipment (PPE), designed to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. Built on the pillars of quality, choice and value, RS PRO offers reliable solutions that empower professionals to overcome the toughest operational challenges with ease.

The full offering from RS extends from test and measurement equipment (Fluke, Megger) to tooling (DeWalt, Wera), personal protective equipment (3M, Ansell), automation and electrification (Siemens, Schneider) and machine safety (Allen-Bradley, Eaton). RS has more than 750 000 products across 2500 global brands. Its own brand, RS PRO was also highlighted, which features over 88 000 products across different technologies. “The MTE events provide us with the opportunity to showcase the latest industrial technologies and solutions for designing, building and maintaining operations in critical sectors like mining,” concludes Wessels.

