RS South Africa showcases mining products and solutions

RS South Africa recently exhibited at MTE Steelport in Limpopo, and MTE Sibanye-Stillwater in Gauteng. Steelport is a mining town in the Sekhukhune District Municipality of Limpopo. It is close to major chrome and platinum mining operations, including Samancor Chrome’s Eastern Chrome Mines, Tubatse Ferrochrome, and Tubatse alloys. Samancor’s operations in the area are extensive, with Eastern Chrome Mines comprising three underground mines, two opencast mines, four surface beneficiation plants and four tailings retreatment plants.
In the heart of Johannesburg’s gold-rich region lies Sibanye-Stillwater Gold Division, one of South Africa’s largest gold producers, and the host of MTE’s Sibanye-Stillwater Gold Division expo. The division’s mines extract and process gold-bearing ore, producing beneficiated ore that undergoes further refining.
“RS is well-positioned to supply the mining industry with high-quality, robust products designed for arduous and demanding operational conditions. We partner with our suppliers to offer specialised equipment suitable for these tough environments,” says RS sales director Erick Wessels.
The company spotlighted its RS PRO range, a comprehensive line of high-quality, cost-effective products tailored for the mining and industrial sectors. The RS PRO range covers a broad spectrum of technologies, including electrical installations, automation, control and personal protective equipment (PPE), designed to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. Built on the pillars of quality, choice and value, RS PRO offers reliable solutions that empower professionals to overcome the toughest operational challenges with ease.
The full offering from RS extends from test and measurement equipment (Fluke, Megger) to tooling (DeWalt, Wera), personal protective equipment (3M, Ansell), automation and electrification (Siemens, Schneider) and machine safety (Allen-Bradley, Eaton). RS has more than 750 000 products across 2500 global brands. Its own brand, RS PRO was also highlighted, which features over 88 000 products across different technologies. “The MTE events provide us with the opportunity to showcase the latest industrial technologies and solutions for designing, building and maintaining operations in critical sectors like mining,” concludes Wessels.
Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.
Hytec opens fifteenth Mandela Day library Bosch Rexroth Africa
Over 200 learners at Monene Primary School in rural Limpopo have received their own containerised library. This is the fifteenth library since 2011, provided by Hytec South Africa and the Nelson Mandela School Library Project to schools across the country.
CSIR survey on the state of cybersecurity in South Africa
The CSIR Information and Cybersecurity Centre has released four comprehensive national cybersecurity surveys. These delve into critical areas such as cybersecurity preparedness and resilience in the public sector, cybersecurity skills gaps, cybersecurity incidents, and the digital identity landscape in South Africa.
Heavy-duty tablet achieves global certification Vepac Electronics
In a significant advancement for the company’s rugged tablets, the Teguar TRT-5380-10 heavy-duty tablet from Vepac has successfully acquired 11 international certifications, setting a new standard in quality, safety, and security across global markets.
RS PRO expands automation range RS South Africa
As automation continues to revolutionise production facilities, RS PRO, the trusted own brand of RS, is expanding its product range to meet the growing demand for smarter, more efficient processes.
From the editor's desk: Killer science Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
I couldn't resist watching The World Industrial Reporter's video on Ten Scientists Killed By Their Own Experiments. Some of them would have deserved the Darwin Award for taking themselves out of the ...