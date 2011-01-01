Schneider Electric and Harmony accelerate skills development

Schneider Electric has formed a strategic partnership with South Africa’s largest gold company by volume, Harmony Gold Mining to upgrade the instrumentation workshop into a state-of-the-art facility. This initiative underscores both companies’ commitment to advancing technological education and workforce development within the Mining and Minerals sector (MMS).

The upgraded instrumentation workshop forms part of the Harmony Moab Khotsong Engineering Training Centre situated in Orkney, North West Province. It aims to not only serve Harmony and its personnel, but also external clients where the mine has service level agreements (SLAs) to provide training. Examples are ASSMANG Mines (Khumani); Murray & Roberts Cementation; Impala Platinum Rustenburg; Impala Springs Refinery; CAPM Tau-Lekoa, Kopanang; and Gold Mining Company (Kop-Gold).

Schneider Electric, together with official partner Welkom Industrial Controls, will be responsible for the equipment provision, installation, commissioning, and ongoing support at the Harmony Moab Khotsong Engineering Training Centre, which is earmarked for completion by November this year.

“Partnering with our multiple stakeholders to uplift our mine communities has always been a key part of our strategic pillar of Responsible Stewardship. This training centre is a true demonstration of us being stronger together than we are apart, and that together, we can truly make a difference in the lives of young people in our country,” said Peter Steenkamp, Harmony Group CEO.

Overcoming the skills gap, accelerating learning

The Schneider Electric and Harmony Moab Khotsong Engineering Training Centre upgrade initiative aims to address key challenges, and highlights key priorities faced by the industry, which include change management, skill shortages, and depleting artisans and technician expertise.

This challenge is also faced globally, with a recent McKinsey study stating mining companies worldwide are experiencing a talent squeeze: 71% of mining leaders are finding the talent shortage is holding them back from delivering on production targets and strategic objectives.

The Harmony Moab Khotsong Engineering Training Centre will also serve as a platform for discussions on standardisation and governance across the mining value chain, promoting efficiency, cost savings, and enhanced safety. The training centre will include Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IoT open, interoperable architecture, which offers copper to cloud innovation and encompasses three distinct layers: Connected Products, Edge Control and Apps, and Analytics and Services.

