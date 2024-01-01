SAIMC Johannesburg golf day

November 2024 SAIMC

The Johannesburg branch of the SAIMC recently held its annual golf day at Jackal Creek. The day was well attended by several member companies and their valued customers. Special thanks go to all those who spent a fun-filled day out in the African sun.

There were some memorable moments during the day, where plenty of laughter and joking could be heard. We couldn’t help noticing that there were many golf balls donated and planted in various places on the golf course, specifically those containing water.

At the prizegiving, the various teams were rewarded for their golfing efforts with a variety of prizes. Thanks go to Johan and Ina Martens for attending our golf day. The participants were Afrilek, Comtest, ifm, Karma Instrumentation, Loadtech, Pepperl+Fuchs, Phambili, Phoenix Contact, RJ Connect and Yokogawa. Afrilek, EagleTech and ifm sponsored the prizes.

Thanks also go to to Zama and Craig from Jackal Creek, to Sagal and Diogo for the invitations and ads for the day, and especially to Cheryl and Ann for all their organisation and planning for the event.

We look forward to seeing you all at our year-end function.

Credit(s)

SAIMC





