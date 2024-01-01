SAIMC Johannesburg golf day

The Johannesburg branch of the SAIMC recently held its annual golf day at Jackal Creek. The day was well attended by several member companies and their valued customers. Special thanks go to all those who spent a fun-filled day out in the African sun.
There were some memorable moments during the day, where plenty of laughter and joking could be heard. We couldn’t help noticing that there were many golf balls donated and planted in various places on the golf course, specifically those containing water.
At the prizegiving, the various teams were rewarded for their golfing efforts with a variety of prizes. Thanks go to Johan and Ina Martens for attending our golf day. The participants were Afrilek, Comtest, ifm, Karma Instrumentation, Loadtech, Pepperl+Fuchs, Phambili, Phoenix Contact, RJ Connect and Yokogawa. Afrilek, EagleTech and ifm sponsored the prizes.
Thanks also go to to Zama and Craig from Jackal Creek, to Sagal and Diogo for the invitations and ads for the day, and especially to Cheryl and Ann for all their organisation and planning for the event.
We look forward to seeing you all at our year-end function.
At the most recent SAIMC Secunda technical evening, Jenine Jansen van Vuuren, sales account manager from Comtest Technologies, gave a presentation on the calibration of process instruments.
The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its October technology meeting, not on the first Wednesday of the month as usual, but on the second Wednesday to accommodate the very interesting presenter, Nico Erasmus from Abacus Automation.
The October Technology Evening was hosted by Pepperl+Fuchs. Patience Moila, the enterprise mobility expert for sub-Saharan Africa, presented on ‘Lone Worker Protection for the Mobile worker 4.0’.
Grey imports are a problem worldwide, not least in the automation industry in South Africa. The Supplier Advisory Council (SAC) operates under the umbrella of SAIMC, and is tackling this problem head-on.
The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its technology meeting on 4 September at the Premier Inn in Pinetown. Following the success of the first discussion group held in July, the topic this month was ‘Smart ...
At the recent Johannesburg branch technical event, the presentation was by Jenine Jansen Van Vuuren from Comtest, with the topic ‘To Measure Is To Know’.