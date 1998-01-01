SAIMC: Durban branch

The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its October technology meeting, not on the first Wednesday of the month as usual, but on the second Wednesday to accommodate their very interesting presenter, Nico Erasmus from Abacus Automation. Nico started his career in process instrumentation at Eskom’s Kendal Power station in 1998 as a student, before joining the Heinz Food Company in 2005 at its tuna cannery on Mahe Island in the Seychelles. Joining Abacus Automation in 2007 as a project technician, in his words he was ‘gracefully guided’ over the past 17 years, to grow into the director and shareholder he is today.
Nico is the proud father of two teenage daughters, and they and Nico’s wife, Susan were present at the evening. Elsabe, the older of the two daughters has just competed in the African speed Rubik’s Cube championships, and was crowned the female runner up. Nico very cleverly used Elsabe’s skill with the Rubik’s cube to demonstrate the advantage given by a ‘hands-on’ approach to any task, which added to the evening’s interest and introduced an element of entertainment that is often missing.
This, of course, all tied into his original theme: ‘Digital development or division? An African context’. Today’s industry craze is all about creating digital twins, but is it also causing the digital divide? He showed how even the most sophisticated simulators in the world used by Formula 1 battle to get their simulations to match real-world results when on the racetrack. As Nico commented, this creates a distrust of simulated operations used for factory acceptance testing, especially in places like Africa where support is difficult to access. Additionally, it makes it harder and more challenging for young and inexperienced technical personnel as they seek to grow. It also makes it harder to create a cost-effective real-life application that can aid in both, and be flexible enough to adapt to different applications. This is a key obstacle but, as Nico showed, the good news is that it is not impossible.
A delicious dinner and further discussion followed the presentation. The Durban branch would like to thank Abacus Automation for its kind sponsorship of the evening.
How to claim CPD points SAIMC Supplier Advisory Council
SAIMC
SAIMC makes it possible for you to claim CPD points for attending courses and technical meetings, or completing an online quiz on a SA Instrumentation & Control magazine.
Read more...SAIMC: Secunda branch SAIMC
SAIMC
At the most recent SAIMC Secunda technical evening, Jenine Jansen van Vuuren, sales account manager from Comtest Technologies, gave a presentation on the calibration of process instruments.
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch SAIMC
SAIMC
The October Technology Evening was hosted by Pepperl+Fuchs. Patience Moila, the enterprise mobility expert for sub-Saharan Africa, presented on ‘Lone Worker Protection for the Mobile worker 4.0’.
Read more...SAIMC: It’s not black and white SAIMC
Editor's Choice SAIMC
Grey imports are a problem worldwide, not least in the automation industry in South Africa. The Supplier Advisory Council (SAC) operates under the umbrella of SAIMC, and is tackling this problem head-on.
Read more...How to claim CPD points SAIMC Supplier Advisory Council
SAIMC
SAIMC makes it possible for you to claim CPD points for attending courses and technical meetings, or completing an online quiz on a SA Instrumentation & Control magazine.
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch SAIMC
SAIMC
The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its technology meeting on 4 September at the Premier Inn in Pinetown. Following the success of the first discussion group held in July, the topic this month was ‘Smart ...
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch SAIMC
SAIMC
At the recent Johannesburg branch technical event, the presentation was by Jenine Jansen Van Vuuren from Comtest, with the topic ‘To Measure Is To Know’.