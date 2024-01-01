Powerful measuring sensor with two new modes

Turck Banner has launched two new modes in the Q2X series of miniature photoelectric sensor: laser measurement and fixed-field.
The Q2X laser measurement sensor’s powerful beam can measure even further, having the industry’s longest sensing range for a sensor in a compact housing. It can sense challenging targets like dark or shiny polybags using a powerful infrared laser with best-in-class excess gain. It integrates easily via IO-Link into most control systems and access measurement values, delay timers, and advanced diagnostics.
The Q2X fixed-field sensor simplifies installation, with no configurations or setup required. It accurately detects targets with one sensor, with best-in-class background suppression for ignoring objects beyond a fixed cutoff distance.
Condition monitoring to go Turck Banner Southern Africa
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Anyone who wants to efficiently monitor the climate in control cabinets will find a comprehensive range of control cabinet monitors for the DIN rail in Turck Banner’s cabinet condition monitoring family.
Read more...Leaders in sensor technology Gail Norton Instrumentation
Sensors & Transducers
Photoelectric eyes have always needed perfect working conditions, but in the workplace there is no such thing. Steam, water, light and dirt interfere with most photoelectric eyes, but never with a Telco sensor.
Read more...Compact UHF RFID reader with integrated Ethernet interface Turck Banner Southern Africa
Industrial Wireless
Online teaser: Turck Banner’s Q150 UHF RFID reader has an integrated Ethernet interface. The IP67 reader communicates directly with PC or PLC systems in industrial Ethernet networks having the four most important protocols, without the need for an additional interface.
Read more...Miniature position sensor for precision motion control
Sensors & Transducers
The ILPS-13Z Series miniature linear variable inductive transducer position sensor is designed to deliver exceptional performance and reliability for a wide range of industrial and laboratory applications, including automotive R&D, motorsports, motion control, medical, military and aerospace.
Read more...Simplify condition monitoring with one gateway Turck Banner Southern Africa
Industrial Wireless
By seamlessly integrating wired and wireless devices, Turck Banner’s DXM1200-X2 brings condition monitoring to every part of a facility: easy-to-access areas, hard-to-reach places, and everywhere in between, including harsh environments with an IP67-rated housing.
Read more...Monitoring voltage continuously Turck Banner Southern Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Get a more comprehensive view of equipment and overall plant health while improving the accuracy of power calculations with Turck Banner’s new AC voltage sensor.