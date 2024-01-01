Powerful measuring sensor with two new modes

Turck Banner has launched two new modes in the Q2X series of miniature photoelectric sensor: laser measurement and fixed-field.

The Q2X laser measurement sensor’s powerful beam can measure even further, having the industry’s longest sensing range for a sensor in a compact housing. It can sense challenging targets like dark or shiny polybags using a powerful infrared laser with best-in-class excess gain. It integrates easily via IO-Link into most control systems and access measurement values, delay timers, and advanced diagnostics.

The Q2X fixed-field sensor simplifies installation, with no configurations or setup required. It accurately detects targets with one sensor, with best-in-class background suppression for ignoring objects beyond a fixed cutoff distance.

