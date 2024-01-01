Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Powerful measuring sensor with two new modes

November 2024 Sensors & Transducers

Turck Banner has launched two new modes in the Q2X series of miniature photoelectric sensor: laser measurement and fixed-field.

The Q2X laser measurement sensor’s powerful beam can measure even further, having the industry’s longest sensing range for a sensor in a compact housing. It can sense challenging targets like dark or shiny polybags using a powerful infrared laser with best-in-class excess gain. It integrates easily via IO-Link into most control systems and access measurement values, delay timers, and advanced diagnostics.

The Q2X fixed-field sensor simplifies installation, with no configurations or setup required. It accurately detects targets with one sensor, with best-in-class background suppression for ignoring objects beyond a fixed cutoff distance.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner Southern Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Condition monitoring to go
Turck Banner Southern Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Anyone who wants to efficiently monitor the climate in control cabinets will find a comprehensive range of control cabinet monitors for the DIN rail in Turck Banner’s cabinet condition monitoring family.

Read more...
Energy measurement module for BL20 I/O System
Turck Banner Southern Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Turck’s BL20 energy measurement module enables precise monitoring of the energy consumption of single- or three-phase systems.

Read more...
Leaders in sensor technology
Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
Photoelectric eyes have always needed perfect working conditions, but in the workplace there is no such thing. Steam, water, light and dirt interfere with most photoelectric eyes, but never with a Telco sensor.

Read more...
Compact UHF RFID reader with integrated Ethernet interface
Turck Banner Southern Africa Industrial Wireless
Online teaser: Turck Banner’s Q150 UHF RFID reader has an integrated Ethernet interface. The IP67 reader communicates directly with PC or PLC systems in industrial Ethernet networks having the four most important protocols, without the need for an additional interface.

Read more...
Miniature position sensor for precision motion control
Sensors & Transducers
The ILPS-13Z Series miniature linear variable inductive transducer position sensor is designed to deliver exceptional performance and reliability for a wide range of industrial and laboratory applications, including automotive R&D, motorsports, motion control, medical, military and aerospace.

Read more...
Positioning system for automatic adjustment of auxiliary and positioning axes
Vepac Electronics Sensors & Transducers
The PSE 34x-14 positioning system from Vepac is an intelligent compact solution for the automatic adjustment of auxiliary and positioning axes.

Read more...
Fire detection and safety solutions for mining
ACTOM Electrical Machines Sensors & Transducers
ACTOM Industry is expanding its portfolio with the introduction of cutting-edge fire detection and safety solutions designed for explosive atmospheres.

Read more...
Simplify condition monitoring with one gateway
Turck Banner Southern Africa Industrial Wireless
By seamlessly integrating wired and wireless devices, Turck Banner’s DXM1200-X2 brings condition monitoring to every part of a facility: easy-to-access areas, hard-to-reach places, and everywhere in between, including harsh environments with an IP67-rated housing.

Read more...
Monitoring voltage continuously
Turck Banner Southern Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Get a more comprehensive view of equipment and overall plant health while improving the accuracy of power calculations with Turck Banner’s new AC voltage sensor.

Read more...
Efficiently consolidate analogue signals and reduce wiring
Turck Banner Southern Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Control engineers can bring analogue signals into a control system more efficiently with the new R95C 8-port analogue input to modbus hub.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved