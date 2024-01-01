SAIMC: From the office of the CEO:Slaughtering AI holy cows

A couple of sessions at various dealers, a wrong delivery, a failed holiday plan, a two-week unplanned vacation and 32 kg of steel on the back seat awaited us as we left South Africa on a dream holiday. But let me start at the beginning.

A few weeks before our eagerly anticipated and meticulously planned vacation to the wilds of Botswana, I noticed a faint noise emanating from beneath our 4x4 vehicle. Given that the vehicle is primarily used for off-road adventures and is equipped with all-terrain tyres, I was uncertain whether the sound was due to a mechanical issue or simply the tyres interacting with the tar road. To ensure our vehicle was in top condition for the journey, I visited three different service centres, including two dealerships. No issues were detected, and we embarked on our trip to Botswana with confidence.

Our journey to Khama Rhino Sanctuary was smooth until we encountered thick sand. Confident in the 4x4’s capabilities, I engaged the vehicle in 4x4 High mode, which locked the front and rear differentials, allowing us to traverse the sand effortlessly while towing our brand-new offroad Bushlapa 3IS. However, the following day, as we reached the tar road, the noise intensified to the point where communication between Ina and me became difficult.

In Maun, a local dealer identified the noise source by lifting the car and allowing the wheels to turn freely. Unfortunately, the required part was unavailable in Botswana and had to be sourced from South Africa, resulting in a week-long delay and additional accommodation expenses in Maun, while our pre-booked holiday slowly slipped away.

To our dismay, the dealer in Maun ordered the incorrect part, which was entirely incompatible with our vehicle. This part had to be returned to South Africa, and the correct part was reordered, leading to another week of delay and turning our planned holiday into a distant memory. The situation was further exacerbated by the refusal of the vehicle OEM representatives in South Africa to accept the return of the incorrect part, leaving the supplier in South Africa, who was not at fault, to bear the cost of tens of thousands of rands.

This experience highlights two critical issues. Each vehicle has a VIN number linked to its specific parts. How was it possible for an incorrect part number to be identified, or is there a lack of integration within the OEM’s systems? Mechanics appear to be primarily trained for routine maintenance and parts replacement, tasks that can be taught to individuals with minimal education. The real challenge lies in fault-finding, where there seems to be a significant gap in the current education and training amongst OEMs.

The role of artificial intelligence

VIN and part number integration: AI can ensure that VIN numbers are directly linked to part numbers, preventing the specification of incorrect parts. When an administrator inputs a vehicle’s VIN number, only the parts associated with that vehicle should appear in searches.

Sound and vibration monitoring: By placing cost-effective sound and vibration monitors at strategic points within the vehicle, AI can assess the vehicle’s condition when new, and track changes over time. This technology can alert owners to deviations, the rate of these changes, and their potential impact. While designing, installing, and maintaining this technology requires highly skilled technical staff, it alleviates the need for mechanics to perform fault finding, a task they often struggle with. Instead, they can follow the AI system’s guidance. In this scenario, AI doesn’t replace mechanics, but empowers them to maintain vehicles more effectively. By integrating AI into vehicle maintenance, we can enhance accuracy, reduce errors, and ensure a smoother experience for vehicle owners, turning challenges into opportunities for innovation and improvement.

This might seem like an isolated incident, but a similar issue occurred with the vehicle’s fuel system. While standing next to the vehicle with the engine running, you could hear a distinct sucking noise emanating from the fuel cap. Anticipating our journey into Botswana, I had installed an additional fuel tank and relocated the spare wheel to the back bumper. This modification not only extended our travel range but also allowed us to change a flat tyre without the hassle of lifting the car from the ‘middle mannetjie’ to access the spare wheel from beneath the vehicle. A pipe connects these two fuel tanks, and due to a malfunctioning fuel breather system, the tanks began to expand and contract. Eventually, something had to give, and it was the pipe between the two tanks that failed.

Enter AI. An AI system would have detected the unusual sucking noise at the fuel intake and alerted the mechanic to a potential problem. Given the prevalence of this issue, the AI could have even recommended replacing the fuel breather valve, eliminating the need for the mechanic to perform extensive fault finding.

AI does not replace semi-skilled workers, it allows them to appear skilled.

Now on to the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development goals. Goal 5 covers gender equality and women empowerment.

Automation and AI have transformed many industries, reducing the emphasis on physical strength, and increasing the demand for cognitive skills. This shift has opened up opportunities for women in manufacturing, logistics, and other sectors where physical labour was once a barrier. Advances in robotics and machinery have reduced the need for manual labour in industries like agriculture and manufacturing. This has allowed women to take on roles that involve operating and managing these technologies, rather than performing physically demanding tasks.

Many prejudices still persist in today’s society, particularly when it comes to gender roles in certain professions. For instance, it might still be surprising for some to see a woman in a grease-stained overall working on a car, or handling the intricate tasks of automotive repair. Similarly, the sight of a woman cleaning drainage pipes, or engaging in other traditionally male-dominated trades can raise eyebrows. However, these outdated stereotypes are gradually being dismantled, thanks to the efforts of forward-thinking individuals and organisations.

Reflecting on my early years in the industry as an electrical engineer, I recall facing opposition when I advocated for training black employees to become artisans. At the time, there were restrictions that allowed only white artisans to use certain tools in our trade. Additionally, I remember when a pioneering woman welder joined our industry, yet there were no facilities to accommodate her. The company I worked for took the initiative to create separate restrooms for women and upgraded the facilities for black employees, well ahead of any governmental mandates.

In recent years, there has been a significant push towards gender equality in the workplace, with many industries actively encouraging and supporting women to pursue careers in fields that were once considered off-limit. Educational programmes and initiatives aimed at young girls are helping to break down these barriers by promoting STEM subjects and vocational training, ensuring that women have the skills and confidence to enter any field they choose.

Moreover, the visibility of women excelling in these roles is also playing a crucial part in changing perceptions. As more women take on and succeed in these jobs, they serve as role models, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps. Social media and other platforms have amplified these success stories, making it easier for women to connect, share experiences, and support one another. Companies are also recognising the value of diversity and are implementing policies to create more inclusive work environments. This includes offering mentorship programmes and flexible working conditions, and addressing unconscious biases in hiring and promotion processes.

While there is still work to be done, the progress being made is encouraging. As society continues to evolve, the hope is that these prejudices will become a thing of the past, allowing everyone, regardless of gender, to pursue their passions and contribute to their chosen fields without facing discrimination or scepticism.

Yours in automation

Johan Maartens

