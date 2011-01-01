Next generation of skilled artisans

November 2024 News

The objectives of the Sasol and Kagiso Trust National Skills Competition are addressing the skills shortage, boosting economic and inclusive growth, reducing unemployment, and aligning with South Africa’s National Development Plan (NDP) to produce 30 000 artisans annually by 2030. The national finals recently took place in Johannesburg.

This annual skills competition sees the partners contribute to boosting the vocational skills pool of the country, an initiative dedicated to the promotion of skilled trades and technologies as viable, first-choice career options for South African youth. The competition aims to encourage young people to consider a career in skilled craftsmanship and the many opportunities that people trained in these specialisations can have access to.

August and September saw learners and teachers from various schools across the country compete against each other and demonstrate their skills in welding, woodwork, civil services, automotive, electronics, construction, electrical work, and engineering graphics and design (EGD). The finals saw the top students and teachers from each province compete for the accolade of national winner in each category, with prizes including apprenticeships worth R300 000 from the Artisan Training Institute and scholarships worth R20 000 from CAD4ALL and StemLAB, and also robotics kits, toolsets, courses and vouchers, with other prize sponsors including Modena and Old Mutual.

“At Kagiso Trust we recognise that addressing South Africa’s skills gap, particularly in artisanal trades, is essential for the economic empowerment of our youth. By partnering with Sasol Foundation and the Department of Education in this initiative, we are not only promoting vocational training as a viable career option, but also directly contributing to the future of our economy. Programmes like these build a pipeline of skilled individuals who will drive innovation and growth, while also tackling the pressing issue of youth unemployment,” says Dr Mankodi Moitse, CEO of the Kagiso Trust.

“An exciting trend which is escalating every year is the number of girl learners who are not only participating, but also winning their categories, a trend worth celebrating as more women become skilled in various trades, and become more financially independent,” says Gao Mothoagae, vice president of the Sasol Foundation.

Sasol itself will also benefit from skilled youngsters in its fence-line communities who can participate in shutdown processes and other technical community projects, thus further benefiting the communities in which it operates.

For more information contact Mandisa Tselane, Kagiso Trust, +27 11 566 1900 , mtselane@kagiso.co.za, www.kagiso.co.za





