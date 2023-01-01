RS PRO expands automation range

November 2024 News

As automation continues to revolutionise production facilities, RS PRO, the trusted own brand of RS, is expanding its product range to meet the growing demand for smarter, more efficient processes. With a portfolio boost of over 1300 new products across more than 15 technologies, RS PRO is set to become the go-to partner for automation solutions.

Adding to its existing range of over 45 000 products, this new launch ensures that customers have access to an even broader selection of components at competitive prices, helping them streamline their automated operations with ease.

The RS PRO range includes everything from control systems to mechanical components, and also essential test and measurement tools, to ensure optimal performance on production lines. The newly expanded portfolio features PLCs, relays, HMI displays, DIN rails, structural systems, pneumatic hoses, fasteners and fixings, bearings, and much more, providing a one-stop solution for a wide variety of automation and maintenance needs.

The expanded automation range is designed to cater to a diverse array of industries, including discrete and process manufacturing, energy and utilities, facilities, and intralogistics. RS PRO is committed to delivering products that address specific customer needs, tailored to their unique sector requirements.

In an ever-evolving industrial environment, RS PRO’s commitment to quality, reliability and choice ensures that customers can meet their design, performance and compliance goals throughout the product lifecycle.

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





