RS PRO expands automation range

As automation continues to revolutionise production facilities, RS PRO, the trusted own brand of RS, is expanding its product range to meet the growing demand for smarter, more efficient processes. With a portfolio boost of over 1300 new products across more than 15 technologies, RS PRO is set to become the go-to partner for automation solutions.
Adding to its existing range of over 45 000 products, this new launch ensures that customers have access to an even broader selection of components at competitive prices, helping them streamline their automated operations with ease.
The RS PRO range includes everything from control systems to mechanical components, and also essential test and measurement tools, to ensure optimal performance on production lines. The newly expanded portfolio features PLCs, relays, HMI displays, DIN rails, structural systems, pneumatic hoses, fasteners and fixings, bearings, and much more, providing a one-stop solution for a wide variety of automation and maintenance needs.
The expanded automation range is designed to cater to a diverse array of industries, including discrete and process manufacturing, energy and utilities, facilities, and intralogistics. RS PRO is committed to delivering products that address specific customer needs, tailored to their unique sector requirements.
In an ever-evolving industrial environment, RS PRO’s commitment to quality, reliability and choice ensures that customers can meet their design, performance and compliance goals throughout the product lifecycle.
Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.
Hytec opens fifteenth Mandela Day library Bosch Rexroth Africa
Over 200 learners at Monene Primary School in rural Limpopo have received their own containerised library. This is the fifteenth library since 2011, provided by Hytec South Africa and the Nelson Mandela School Library Project to schools across the country.
CSIR survey on the state of cybersecurity in South Africa
The CSIR Information and Cybersecurity Centre has released four comprehensive national cybersecurity surveys. These delve into critical areas such as cybersecurity preparedness and resilience in the public sector, cybersecurity skills gaps, cybersecurity incidents, and the digital identity landscape in South Africa.
Heavy-duty tablet achieves global certification Vepac Electronics
In a significant advancement for the company’s rugged tablets, the Teguar TRT-5380-10 heavy-duty tablet from Vepac has successfully acquired 11 international certifications, setting a new standard in quality, safety, and security across global markets.
From the editor's desk: Killer science Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
I couldn't resist watching The World Industrial Reporter's video on Ten Scientists Killed By Their Own Experiments. Some of them would have deserved the Darwin Award for taking themselves out of the ...