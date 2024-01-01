Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Fire detection and safety solutions for mining

October 2024 Sensors & Transducers

ACTOM Industry, renowned for its expertise in mine winder hoists within the ACTOM group, is now expanding its portfolio with the introduction of cutting-edge fire detection and safety solutions designed for explosive atmospheres. Leveraging its advanced power electronic drive, control, and switchgear technology, the company can ensure enhanced safety and protection in hazardous environments.

Intrinsically safe fire detection systems

ACTOM’s fire detection systems, rigorously tested and certified by the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) to meet the stringent criteria of SANS 1515, are intrinsically safe for use in explosive atmospheres. This approval underscores its commitment to safety and quality. Its comprehensive range includes:

• Air velocity detectors.

• Carbon monoxide detectors.

• Methane detectors.

• Particle smoke detectors.

Exclusive ownership of critical detectors

In 2023, ACTOM Industry acquired sole ownership of the Safdy Air Velocity Detector and the Safdy Methane Detector, consolidating its position as the premier provider of safety solutions. This acquisition grants the company exclusive rights to manufacture, market and distribute these essential products.

Air velocity detector

Formerly known as the Safdy flow meter, the ACTOM Air Velocity Detector features a solid-state airflow sensor designed specifically for monitoring airflow rates in challenging environments typical of mining operations. Utilising the reliable Vortex method, it ensures precise measurements independent of small particles, ensuring optimal performance even in dusty or high-moisture conditions.

Real-time monitoring for enhanced safety

“In underground mining, proper air circulation is vital for safety. Our Air Velocity Detector swiftly detects any decrease in airflow, alerting operators within seconds through Scada systems,” says Janna Kapp, general manager at ACTOM Industry. Housed in a robust metal enclosure, it withstands impacts during handling and minimises the effects of crossflow, ensuring consistent and reliable performance.

Proven performance in rigorous conditions

Extensively tested within the South African mining sector, the Air Velocity Detector has emerged as the top choice for underground applications. Boasting an impressive accuracy rate of approximately 89%, it remains unmatched in durability and precision. Its resilience against water mist, and dust, minimises maintenance demands, ensuring continuous safety in hazardous environments.

“By providing cutting-edge solutions backed by unparalleled performance, ACTOM Industry reaffirms its commitment to safety and innovation in industrial settings,” concludes Kapp.

For more information contact ACTOM, +27 10 136 0216, mamiki.matlawa@actom.co.za, www.actom.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 899 1111
Email: rishi.gangaram@actom.co.za
www: www.actom.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ACTOM Electrical Machines


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Leaders in sensor technology
Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
Photoelectric eyes have always needed perfect working conditions, but in the workplace there is no such thing. Steam, water, light and dirt interfere with most photoelectric eyes, but never with a Telco sensor.

Read more...
Miniature position sensor for precision motion control
Sensors & Transducers
The ILPS-13Z Series miniature linear variable inductive transducer position sensor is designed to deliver exceptional performance and reliability for a wide range of industrial and laboratory applications, including automotive R&D, motorsports, motion control, medical, military and aerospace.

Read more...
Positioning system for automatic adjustment of auxiliary and positioning axes
Vepac Electronics Sensors & Transducers
The PSE 34x-14 positioning system from Vepac is an intelligent compact solution for the automatic adjustment of auxiliary and positioning axes.

Read more...
Powerful measuring sensor with two new modes
Turck Banner Southern Africa Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner has launched two new modes in the Q2X series of miniature photoelectric sensors: laser measurement and fixed-field.

Read more...
Miniature, lightweight inductive linear position sensor
Sensors & Transducers
Alliance Sensors is now offering the miniature, lightweight LZ SERIES linear position sensor product line utilising LVIT Technology. The sensors are designed for tight spaces that require excellent stroke-to-length ratio.

Read more...
Human-centric integration underpins Booyco Electronics’ approach to PDS
Sensors & Transducers
In the mining sector, the integration of advanced technologies such as proximity detection systems is critical to enhancing safety and operational efficiency. While the technological aspect is essential, the human factor plays a pivotal role in the successful implementation and adoption of these systems.

Read more...
High-speed registration mark sensors
Vepac Electronics Sensors & Transducers
The SMARTEYE COLORMARK ll registration mark sensors from Vepac Electronics combine unique colour perception ability with very high-speed response.

Read more...
DFS 21 dual channel digital fibre-optic sensor
Vepac Electronics Sensors & Transducers
The DFS 21 dual channel digital fibre-optic sensor from Vepac Electronics is designed to provide reliable detection using plastic fibre-optic light guides.

Read more...
DFS 31 high-speed fibre-optic sensor
Vepac Electronics Sensors & Transducers
The DFS 31 high-speed digital fibre-optic sensor from Vepac Electronics has an ultra-high response speed and ultra-low jitter and is ideal for precise position accuracy and high-speed/small profile detection.

Read more...
Cutting-edge electromechanical solutions at Electra Mining Africa
ACTOM Electrical Machines News
As a leading provider of electromechanical equipment and services, ACTOM presented a diverse range of products and innovations from its various divisions at the recent Electra Mining Africa exhibition.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved