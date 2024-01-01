Fire detection and safety solutions for mining

October 2024 Sensors & Transducers

ACTOM Industry, renowned for its expertise in mine winder hoists within the ACTOM group, is now expanding its portfolio with the introduction of cutting-edge fire detection and safety solutions designed for explosive atmospheres. Leveraging its advanced power electronic drive, control, and switchgear technology, the company can ensure enhanced safety and protection in hazardous environments.

Intrinsically safe fire detection systems

ACTOM’s fire detection systems, rigorously tested and certified by the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) to meet the stringent criteria of SANS 1515, are intrinsically safe for use in explosive atmospheres. This approval underscores its commitment to safety and quality. Its comprehensive range includes:

• Air velocity detectors.

• Carbon monoxide detectors.

• Methane detectors.

• Particle smoke detectors.

Exclusive ownership of critical detectors

In 2023, ACTOM Industry acquired sole ownership of the Safdy Air Velocity Detector and the Safdy Methane Detector, consolidating its position as the premier provider of safety solutions. This acquisition grants the company exclusive rights to manufacture, market and distribute these essential products.

Air velocity detector

Formerly known as the Safdy flow meter, the ACTOM Air Velocity Detector features a solid-state airflow sensor designed specifically for monitoring airflow rates in challenging environments typical of mining operations. Utilising the reliable Vortex method, it ensures precise measurements independent of small particles, ensuring optimal performance even in dusty or high-moisture conditions.

Real-time monitoring for enhanced safety

“In underground mining, proper air circulation is vital for safety. Our Air Velocity Detector swiftly detects any decrease in airflow, alerting operators within seconds through Scada systems,” says Janna Kapp, general manager at ACTOM Industry. Housed in a robust metal enclosure, it withstands impacts during handling and minimises the effects of crossflow, ensuring consistent and reliable performance.

Proven performance in rigorous conditions

Extensively tested within the South African mining sector, the Air Velocity Detector has emerged as the top choice for underground applications. Boasting an impressive accuracy rate of approximately 89%, it remains unmatched in durability and precision. Its resilience against water mist, and dust, minimises maintenance demands, ensuring continuous safety in hazardous environments.

“By providing cutting-edge solutions backed by unparalleled performance, ACTOM Industry reaffirms its commitment to safety and innovation in industrial settings,” concludes Kapp.

For more information contact ACTOM, +27 10 136 0216, mamiki.matlawa@actom.co.za, www.actom.co.za

Credit(s)

ACTOM Electrical Machines





