Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Electrically operated diaphragm pumps for caustic services

October 2024 Motion Control & Drives

BMG’s new EVO series electric diaphragm pumps – which form part of Ingersoll Rand’s ARO fluid handling products – are designed to enhance energy efficiency and improve fluid handling productivity in many industries, including the chemical and petrochemical sectors.

EVO metallic diaphragm pumps are manufactured in cast iron, aluminium and stainless steel for applications that require durability and tensile strength. Non-metallic options include polypropylene and conductive polypropylene for high corrosion resistance − especially useful in caustic services in the chemical industry. These versatile electric diaphragm pumps, which incorporate features that have previously not been available in a single pump solution, are engineered to deliver high performance and serviceability, enabling users to achieve high efficiency, extended service life, and the best cost of ownership.

“The new EVO series integrates key benefits of ARO air-operated pumps, incorporating important features from other pump technologies, to offer an efficient electric diaphragm pump with controllability,” says national product manager, Joe Pinheiro. “Conventional electric pumps normally have a double diaphragm design with a direct-drive electric motor, while new ARO EVO pumps have a specially designed triple diaphragm with an integrated variable drive, maintenance-free gearbox and control panel. The leak-free design, with a secondary containment system, prevents the escape of hazardous fluids and oils, and is enhanced by automatic leak detection.

“Due to the high-resistance three chamber design, there is no need for a pulsation dampener. These pumps have a true deadhead when the downstream valve is closed, automatically preventing the pumps from spinning, while holding the pressure.”

EVO electrical diaphragm pumps can handle the most aggressive and corrosive fluids, and are available from BMG in a choice of two sizes and five different materials of construction.

Size 1” pumps are equipped with a 2,2 kW gear motor and 3,0 kW VFD that provides versatility for small batch and dosing applications. Size 2” pumps are equipped with a 5,5 kW gear motor and 7,5 kW VFD for large fluid transferring applications.

Other important features of EVO electrically operated diaphragm pumps are easy installation and maintenance, even in confined spaces. Because this is a single pump system, there is no need for users to purchase accessories. This system, with built-in control and monitoring capabilities, is IOT-ready, and offers full integration through PLC or HMI devices.

These electric diaphragm pumps, which conform to stringent international quality and safety specifications, are also supplied with hazardous duty certifications for hazardous environments. Apart from applications in the chemical and petrochemical sectors, these pumps are designed for use in processing, mining, wastewater treatment, manufacturing, and general industry.

Also in BMG’s ARO range are the PRO series air-operated diaphragm pumps, designed to efficiently pump any type of liquid from clean, light to medium viscosity fluids, to highly corrosive and abrasive fluids. ARO pumps can also transfer large particles without damaging the pump.

Notable features include a seal-less, self-priming design, with low material shear and minimal maintenance requirements. These portable pumps are easy to install, and can run dry without damage. Most ARO diaphragm pumps are ATEX certified (CE Ex11 2GD X), enabling safe use in potentially explosive areas. This feature makes the ARO pumps ideal for underground applications such as dewatering.

ARO PRO series air-operated diaphragm pump air motors, which are lubrication-free, have positive sealing characteristics and make use of a specially designed unbalanced air valve to prevent stalling issues associated with operation at low pressures. Exhaust valves divert cold air away from components that are prone to ice buildup.

Metallic and non-metallic air-operated diaphragm pumps are available from BMG in various materials and porting configurations to suit numerous applications, including transfer, loading/unloading/filling, re-circulation, system flushing, and batching/blending in many industries.

A range of speciality pumps is also available from BMG, including stainless steel sanitary pumps (FDA compliant), 2:1 and 3:1 high-pressure pumps, submersible double-diaphragm pumps, air-driven submersible pumps, anti-freeze blending pumps, and UL-approved fuel transfer pumps.

BMG supports this range with a technical advisory service to ensure the selection of the most suitable pump for every application. The company also supplies a full range of ARO diaphragm pump parts and accessories for standard repair and maintenance requirements.

For more information contact Joe Pinheiro, BMG, +27 11 620 7372, josep@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Email: customercare@bmgworld.net
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Variable speed drive for water challenges and green agriculture
Schneider Electric South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Schneider Electric South Africa has launched its Altivar Solar ATV320 variable speed drive, a solar-powered drive solution that is compatible with a wide range of water pumps, catering for water challenges and decarbonisation of irrigation pumping and agriprocessing machinery.

Read more...
Diagnostic services for optimised operations and protection of critical plant assets
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
The SKF Rotating Equipment Performance Centre provides anyone from anywhere with easy access to a comprehensive suite of advanced condition monitoring, analytical and diagnostic solutions.

Read more...
Advanced solutions for valves
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
BMG delivers state-of-the-art valve solutions to diverse industries across Africa, in collaboration with InterApp, a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality valves.

Read more...
Local range of planetary units
SEW-EURODRIVE Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
As SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa actively extends its offerings to customers, the SEW PPK and SEW P2.e industrial gearbox ranges are good examples of solutions that are well suited to the local business environment.

Read more...
Polymer bearings for maintenance-free bottling system
igus Motion Control & Drives
A favourite South African beer, which is found on many a beer connoisseur’s table, is being brewed in Belgium with the assistance of lubricant-free polymer bearings that will not contaminate the beer.

Read more...
The importance of food-grade lubricants
Motion Control & Drives
In celebration of World Food Day 2024, Fuchs Lubricants South Africa showcased its safe and efficient lubrication solutions for the food and beverage industry.

Read more...
WEG boosts local manufacturing capabilities
WEG Africa Motion Control & Drives
To improve its local manufacturing processes, WEG has taken delivery of two laser cutting machines and three bending machines. These have significantly increased productivity and efficiency, reducing internal delivery times, and ultimately customer lead times.

Read more...
Tapered roller bearings for wind turbines
Motion Control & Drives
A leading European manufacturer of wind turbines will use NSK’s tapered roller bearings with high load capacity in the gearboxes of its 15 MW class offshore wind turbines. The decision to specify the next-generation NSK roller bearings hinged on several key factors.

Read more...
Polymer bearings improve packing performance
igus Motion Control & Drives
Packaging machines situated at the very end of a production line can play an outsized role in the process. This is why the country’s most respected manufacturer of packaging equipment, Gossamer Packaging Machinery, is finetuning its equipment with ultra-reliable and lubrication-free polymer bearings wherever they are required.

Read more...
Embracing robotics for SMEs
Yaskawa Southern Africa Motion Control & Drives
As industries increasingly integrate robotics and automation into their business operations, South Africa’s SMEs are beginning to recognise the benefits of robotics, and want their piece of the pie.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved