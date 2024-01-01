Harness the power of the sun

This switch is ideally suited for mining applications where power is not always available, such as tailings dams, perimeter fences, and other sensitive areas. Other applications include farm security and management, remote pump stations, game management, and many other scenarios.

Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.The Hot Dip Galvanizers Association of Southern Africa plays an important role in supporting the energy value chain – which spans clean, renewable and green energy – as it powers towards key sustainability targets.To listen to a symphony is one of the world’s great gifts. A conductor must ensure that instruments play beautifully as a whole and are kind to the ear and uplifting to the spirit yet shine in their individuality. The same can be said of a DERMS, which must effectively manage diverse energy sources to avoid compromising the grid’s integrity.Post-election periods in South Africa often see a renewed focus on infrastructure development, with a specific emphasis on directing investments towards the energy sector. This strategic approach aims to accelerate economic growth, address energy challenges, and ultimately uplift the overall standard of living for the populace.Africa is at a turning point, with the potential to shift from being a supplier of raw materials to becoming a leader in advanced manufacturing, particularly in the growing green hydrogen market. For this transformation to happen, African countries must work together, combining their resources and talents to build a strong local economy.Epiroc recently showcased a demonstrator of the first ever Down-The-Hole SmartROC D65 battery-electric drill rig at the MINExpo exhibition in Las Vegas.Theodore Paraskevakos, a Greek-American inventor and businessman, developed the first smart meters in 1972 while collaborating with Boeing. Since then, smart meters have evolved significantly.The local manufacturing and industrial sector is showing increasing interest regarding switching to biofuels as a fuel source. However, the biomass fuels market is mostly still in its infancy, making it extremely challenging for South African companies to make the right decisions when moving away from traditional fossil fuels.PCS Automation Solutions specialises in delivering cutting-edge control solutions that enhance productivity, minimise disruptions, and ensure your mining operations stay ahead of the curve.