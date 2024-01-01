Harness the power of the sun

In today’s rapidly evolving world, sustainable energy solutions are more critical than ever. The PLANET BSP-115HP-5A Solar PoE Switch is a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and green energy, designed to empower your network with solar power.
This switch is ideally suited for mining applications where power is not always available, such as tailings dams, perimeter fences, and other sensitive areas. Other applications include farm security and management, remote pump stations, game management, and many other scenarios.
Key features include:
•Solar-powered: Operates efficiently using solar energy.
• Battery management: Ability to manage different lithium chemistries or lead-acid batteries.
• Charge function: Integrated battery charger up to 5A.
• Remote installations: Ideal for remote security camera installations where power is not available.
• High power output: Supports up to five devices with robust PoE capabilities, ensuring reliable connectivity.
•Environmentally friendly: Ideal for remote or outdoor deployments and perfect for eco-conscious businesses.
Whether you’re looking to power remote security cameras, wireless access points, or other network devices, the PLANET BSP-115HP-5A offers a reliable and sustainable solution. Join the green revolution and take a step towards a cleaner, more connected future and unparalleled reliability with PLANET technology.
Power supply with scalability optimised Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Prioritising arc flash safety Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.
Distributed energy resource management systems: a grid symphony Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
To listen to a symphony is one of the world’s great gifts. A conductor must ensure that instruments play beautifully as a whole and are kind to the ear and uplifting to the spirit yet shine in their individuality. The same can be said of a DERMS, which must effectively manage diverse energy sources to avoid compromising the grid’s integrity.
Focus on energy sector infrastructure development can drive economic growth
Electrical Power & Protection
Post-election periods in South Africa often see a renewed focus on infrastructure development, with a specific emphasis on directing investments towards the energy sector. This strategic approach aims to accelerate economic growth, address energy challenges, and ultimately uplift the overall standard of living for the populace.
Turning the continent into a global leader for green fuel
Electrical Power & Protection
Africa is at a turning point, with the potential to shift from being a supplier of raw materials to becoming a leader in advanced manufacturing, particularly in the growing green hydrogen market. For this transformation to happen, African countries must work together, combining their resources and talents to build a strong local economy.
How best to benefit from biofuels
Electrical Power & Protection
The local manufacturing and industrial sector is showing increasing interest regarding switching to biofuels as a fuel source. However, the biomass fuels market is mostly still in its infancy, making it extremely challenging for South African companies to make the right decisions when moving away from traditional fossil fuels.
Flawless control solutions
Electrical Power & Protection
PCS Automation Solutions specialises in delivering cutting-edge control solutions that enhance productivity, minimise disruptions, and ensure your mining operations stay ahead of the curve.